Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Earnings Missed Analyst Estimates: Here's What Analysts Are Forecasting Now

Last week, you might have seen that Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BAYN) released its third-quarter result to the market. The early response was not positive, with shares down 3.1% to €51.41 in the past week. It was a pretty mixed result, with revenues beating expectations to hit €11b. Statutory earnings fell 6.6% short of analyst forecasts, reaching €0.56 per share. The analysts typically update their forecasts at each earnings report, and we can judge from their estimates whether their view of the company has changed or if there are any new concerns to be aware of. With this in mind, we've gathered the latest statutory forecasts to see what the analysts are expecting for next year.

Following the latest results, Bayer's 18 analysts are now forecasting revenues of €51.7b in 2023. This would be a credible 3.7% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are predicted to step up 16% to €5.54. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been anticipated revenues of €51.3b and earnings per share (EPS) of €5.58 in 2023. So it's pretty clear that, although the analysts have updated their estimates, there's been no major change in expectations for the business following the latest results.

There were no changes to revenue or earnings estimates or the price target of €78.72, suggesting that the company has met expectations in its recent result. There's another way to think about price targets though, and that's to look at the range of price targets put forward by analysts, because a wide range of estimates could suggest a diverse view on possible outcomes for the business. There are some variant perceptions on Bayer, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at €106 and the most bearish at €54.00 per share. This is a fairly broad spread of estimates, suggesting that analysts are forecasting a wide range of possible outcomes for the business.

Looking at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can make sense of these forecasts is to see how they measure up against both past performance and industry growth estimates. It's pretty clear that there is an expectation that Bayer's revenue growth will slow down substantially, with revenues to the end of 2023 expected to display 3.0% growth on an annualised basis. This is compared to a historical growth rate of 6.4% over the past five years. By way of comparison, the other companies in this industry with analyst coverage are forecast to grow their revenue at 4.1% per year. So it's pretty clear that, while revenue growth is expected to slow down, the wider industry is also expected to grow faster than Bayer.

The Bottom Line

The most obvious conclusion is that there's been no major change in the business' prospects in recent times, with the analysts holding their earnings forecasts steady, in line with previous estimates. On the plus side, there were no major changes to revenue estimates; although forecasts imply revenues will perform worse than the wider industry. The consensus price target held steady at €78.72, with the latest estimates not enough to have an impact on their price targets.

With that said, the long-term trajectory of the company's earnings is a lot more important than next year. We have estimates - from multiple Bayer analysts - going out to 2024, and you can see them free on our platform here.

Don't forget that there may still be risks. For instance, we've identified 3 warning signs for Bayer (1 shouldn't be ignored) you should be aware of.

