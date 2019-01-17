Here’s What Bayer CropScience Limited’s (NSE:BAYERCROP) ROCE Can Tell Us

Today we’ll evaluate Bayer CropScience Limited (NSE:BAYERCROP) to determine whether it could have potential as an investment idea. In particular, we’ll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), as that can give us insight into how profitably the company is able to employ capital in its business.

Firstly, we’ll go over how we calculate ROCE. Second, we’ll look at its ROCE compared to similar companies. Finally, we’ll look at how its current liabilities affect its ROCE.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. In general, businesses with a higher ROCE are usually better quality. In brief, it is a useful tool, but it is not without drawbacks. Renowned investment researcher Michael Mauboussin has suggested that a high ROCE can indicate that ‘one dollar invested in the company generates value of more than one dollar’.

So, How Do We Calculate ROCE?

Analysts use this formula to calculate return on capital employed:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets – Current Liabilities)

Or for Bayer CropScience:

0.22 = ₹4.0b ÷ (₹33b – ₹13b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2018.)

Therefore, Bayer CropScience has an ROCE of 22%.

View our latest analysis for Bayer CropScience

Want to help shape the future of investing tools and platforms? Take the survey and be part of one of the most advanced studies of stock market investors to date.

Does Bayer CropScience Have A Good ROCE?

When making comparisons between similar businesses, investors may find ROCE useful. In our analysis, Bayer CropScience’s ROCE is meaningfully higher than the 17% average in the Chemicals industry. We consider this a positive sign, because it suggests it uses capital more efficiently than similar companies. Separate from Bayer CropScience’s performance relative to its industry, its ROCE in absolute terms looks satisfactory, and it may be worth researching in more depth.





NSEI:BAYERCROP Last Perf January 17th 19 More

Remember that this metric is backwards looking – it shows what has happened in the past, and does not accurately predict the future. ROCE can be deceptive for cyclical businesses, as returns can look incredible in boom times, and terribly low in downturns. ROCE is, after all, simply a snap shot of a single year. Since the future is so important for investors, you should check out our free report on analyst forecasts for Bayer CropScience.

Bayer CropScience’s Current Liabilities And Their Impact On Its ROCE

Current liabilities are short term bills and invoices that need to be paid in 12 months or less. Due to the way ROCE is calculated, a high level of current liabilities makes a company look as though it has less capital employed, and thus can (sometimes unfairly) boost the ROCE. To counteract this, we check if a company has high current liabilities, relative to its total assets.

Bayer CropScience has total assets of ₹33b and current liabilities of ₹13b. Therefore its current liabilities are equivalent to approximately 38% of its total assets. With this level of current liabilities, Bayer CropScience’s ROCE is boosted somewhat.

Our Take On Bayer CropScience’s ROCE

Bayer CropScience’s ROCE does look good, but the level of current liabilities also contribute to that. But note: Bayer CropScience may not be the best stock to buy. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies with strong recent earnings growth (and a P/E ratio below 20).