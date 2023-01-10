Bayer flags new blood thinner as $5 billion-plus opportunity

Logo of Bayer AG at a plant of the German pharmaceutical and chemical maker in Wuppertal
Ludwig Burger and Patricia Weiss
·2 min read

By Ludwig Burger and Patricia Weiss

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Bayer predicted on Tuesday its experimental drug against dangerous blood clots could make more than 5 billion euros ($5.4 billion) in peak annual sales, as the company seeks to revive a share price that has drawn interest from activist investors.

The first revenue outlook for asundexian, designed to prevent thrombosis and strokes, shows Bayer's confidence that it can replace revenue from one of its pharmaceutical best-sellers, Xarelto, which is set to lose protection from key European patents in 2026.

Despite recent courtroom victories for the German group, its shares have been weighed down by litigation over weedkiller Roundup and over environmental pollution with chemicals known as PCBs. Both are legacy issues from Monsanto, which Bayer acquired for more than $60 billion in 2018.

The underperformance this month attracted activist investment fund Inclusive Capital Partners, run by hedge fund veteran Jeffrey Ubben. Another activist, Elliott, took a 1.1 billion euro stake in Bayer in 2019 but has kept a low profile.

The next-generation blood thinner is one of four new drug hopefuls that Bayer said on Tuesday had combined peak sales potential of more than 12 billion euros.

That included an improved outlook for kidney drug Kerendia, with potential annual sales now seen at more than 3 billion euros.

Bayer had previously seen Kerendia making more than 1 billion euros in its best year, but a strong uptake in the United States and growth prospects in China made for a brighter picture, Bayer's pharmaceuticals head Stefan Oelrich told Reuters.

For asundexian, positive safety results on bleeding from mid-stage trials underpinned hopes that cardiologists will switch to the new drug. The company is following up with much larger late-stage trials for evidence on efficacy.

Asundexian belongs to a novel class of drugs known as factor XI inhibitors, which has also attracted Novartis and its partner, private equity firm Blackstone. They have set up Anthos Therapeutics to develop biotech drug abelacimab.

Another close contestant in the factor XI race is Bristol-Myers Squibb, which is working with Johnson & Johnson on drug candidate milvexian.

Oelrich said Bayer's trial programme was further advanced than those of rivals and a request for regulatory approval was on the cards in early 2026.

"We are making outstanding progress in recruiting Phase III trial participants ... We are ahead and therefore expect that we'll have a good chance of staying ahead," said Oelrich, referring to the last stage of clinical testing.

He added the new revenue goal was realistic because the global market for stroke prevention in atrial fibrillation, a common form of irregular heartbeat that poses the largest opportunity for the drug class, will be up to $30 billion.

($1 = 0.9313 euros)

(Reporting by Ludwig Burger and Patricia Weiss; Editing by Mark Potter)

Recommended Stories

  • U.S. imports of containerized goods retreat to pre-pandemic level

    U.S. imports of goods in ocean shipping containers in December fell to levels approaching those last seen before the COVID-19 pandemic, a new report said on Tuesday. Demand for kitchen appliances, furniture, big-screen TVs, apparel and other retail goods softened late last year as record inflation bit into disposable income and consumers shifted spending back to travel and other previously restricted activities. December 2022 U.S. container import volume topped 1.9 million 20-foot equivalent units (TEUs), according to Descartes Systems Group.

  • Europe had second-warmest year on record in 2022, EU scientists say

    Europe experienced its second-warmest year on record in 2022, European Union scientists said on Tuesday, as climate change unleashed record-breaking weather extremes that slashed crop yields, dried up rivers and led to thousands of deaths. The EU's Copernicus Climate Change Service (C3S) said 2022 was also the world's fifth-warmest year, by a small margin. C3S records date back to 1950, but other, longer datasets confirm 2022 was the world's fifth-warmest year since at least 1850.

  • Ex-Girardi CFO denied bond in $10-million 'side fraud'

    Tom Girardi's former CFO will remain in jail while defending himself on a federal wire fraud charge.

  • Biden Confirms 'Unwavering Support' To Brazil's Lula In Phone Call Following Violence

    Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva accepted Biden's invitation to visit Washington early next month.

  • What Does Dürr Aktiengesellschaft's (ETR:DUE) Share Price Indicate?

    Dürr Aktiengesellschaft ( ETR:DUE ), might not be a large cap stock, but it saw a significant share price rise of over...

  • Apple VP of services Stern to depart: report

    Stern, who joined the iPhone maker from Time Warner Cable in 2016, will leave at the end of the month, according to the report. Apple did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment. A prominent media executive, Stern oversaw an expansion of Apple's paid subscription businesses, particularly its television offering, Apple TV+.

  • Why Should You Invest in Blue Chip Stocks?

    There's no hard and fast rule about which stocks are blue chips. Coca-Cola (NYSE: KO) is a blue chip, while up-and-coming solar power company Enphase Energy isn't, at least not yet. There are clear advantages to sticking with blue chip tickers like Coke and steering clear of less established names like Enphase, or for that matter, a Tesla.

  • Missing Cohasset mother: Timeline of events related to disappearance of Ana Walshe

    Ana Walshe, a 39-year-old mother from Cohasset, has not been seen since early New Year’s Day. Her husband, Brian Walshe, is now facing charges of misleading an investigation into her disappearance.

  • Crypto contagion deepens: Coinbase to slash nearly 1,000 jobs

    Last year, rising interest rates and worries of an economic downturn wiped out more than a trillion dollars from the crypto sector. The slump also forced key industry players such as Three Arrows Capital and Celsius Network to shut shop. "We also saw the fallout from unscrupulous actors in the industry, and there could still be further contagion," Coinbase Chief Executive Brian Armstrong said in a blog post.

  • Airlines lift China international flight capacity as border opens - Cirium data

    Airlines have boosted January international seat capacity to and from China by 9.5% over the last week as they ramp up flights after its border opening, according to aviation data provider Cirium, though flights remain at a fraction of pre-pandemic levels. Hong Kong's Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd added more than 52,000 seats as its border with the mainland opened, putting it ahead of China's Xiamen Airlines, Juneyao Airlines Co Ltd and others in the 160,000 round-trip seat additions, schedules data from Cirium analysed by Reuters showed. Chinese airlines are expected to be the early winners of the country's international reopening, analysts said, having kept most widebody planes and staff ready while foreign carriers struggle with capacity constraints after previous border openings.

  • Three teens in stolen Porsche arrested with guns and drugs, police say

    Three teenage boys, 16 and 17, were arrested after officers found them in a stolen Porsche on Friday, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD).

  • Trial begins for ex-New York doctor accused of sexual abuse

    Federal prosecutors in New York began laying out their case Monday against Robert Hadden, a former gynecologist accused of sexually abusing scores of patients over nearly two decades, including the wife of former presidential candidate Andrew Yang. A grand jury indictment said Hadden sexually abused patients from 1993 through at least 2012 while he was working at two prestigious Manhattan hospitals, Columbia University Irving Medical Center and New York-Presbyterian Hospital. In her opening statement to the jury, defense lawyer Deirdre Von Dornum acknowledged that Hadden had hurt women.

  • Goldman Sachs no longer expects recession in euro zone in 2023

    "We maintain our view that Euro area growth will be weak over the winter months given the energy crisis but no longer look for a technical recession," Goldman Sachs economists led by Sven Jari Stehn said in a note. The Wall Street bank had in November forecast a 0.1% contraction for the region. A technical recession is typically defined as two consecutive quarters of contraction in gross domestic product (GDP).

  • 'Devastated' - Spaceport on failed UK satellite launch

    STORY: Early on Tuesday, Virgin Orbit said its rocket had suffered an anomaly that prevented it from reaching orbit.The "horizontal launch" mission had left from the coastal town of Newquay in southwest England, with Virgin's LauncherOne rocket carried under the wing of a modified Boeing 747 called "Cosmic Girl", and later released over the Atlantic Ocean."Over the coming days there will be an investigation by the government and various bodies, including Virgin Orbit," Matt Archer, Commercial Space Director at the UK Space Agency said.Virgin Orbit, part-owned by British billionaire Richard Branson, had planned to deploy nine small satellites into lower Earth orbit (LEO) in its first mission outside its United States base.

  • Bernstein: Recent Gains in Some Cryptocurrencies Caused by Short Covering

    Altcoins such as solana and lido have gained more than 20% as investors betting on a decline covered their positions, the report said.

  • Legal recreational marijuana sales starting in Connecticut

    Connecticut's first round of retail cannabis sales for adults 21 and older was set to begin Tuesday morning at seven existing medical marijuana establishments across the state, less than two years after Gov. Ned Lamont signed legislation making Connecticut the latest state to legalize recreational sales. As many as 40 dispensaries, along with dozens of other cannabis-related businesses, are expected to eventually open in Connecticut by the end of 2023. “Today is historic, but the real story is about the benefits to come that will transform lives and communities,” Adam Wood, president of the Connecticut Cannabis Chamber of Commerce, said in a statement.

  • Commanders’ top defensive player grades for Week 18, per PFF

    What a performance from Washington's defense.

  • Broncos coach candidate Dan Quinn has a connection to GM George Paton

    Dan Quinn worked with Broncos GM George Paton from 2005-06, and he was a finalist for Denver's head coach opening last year.

  • Bitcoin Holds Steady Above $17K, US Dollar Tepid Ahead of Powell Speech

    "There is much interest in whether Chair Powell, who speaks at a Riksbank event, uses the opportunity to underscore the December minutes, which pushed back against the easing of financial conditions," one observer said.

  • Scientists chip away at how ancient Roman concrete stood test of time

    The ancient Romans were brilliant engineers and builders, creating a dazzling array of magnificent structures including some that have survived to modern times virtually intact like the domed Pantheon in Rome. An indispensable material for the Romans was a form of concrete they developed that is known for remarkable durability and longevity, though its exact composition and properties have remained a mystery. Roman concrete was introduced in the 3rd century BC, proving revolutionary.