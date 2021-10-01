Bayer recalls some lots of Lotrimin, Tinactin antifungal sprays

(Reuters) - Bayer said on Friday it was recalling some lots of Lotrimin AF and Tinactin antifungal spray products, due to the presence of benzene in some samples.

The company said it decided to voluntarily recall the nine products as a precautionary measure and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration was aware of the development.

Benzene is classified as a human carcinogen, a substance that could potentially cause cancer depending on the level and extent of exposure.

The recalled items are over-the-counter antifungal products in aerosol spray cans and were distributed between September 2018 and September 2021 in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada and Mexico, Bayer said.

Drugmaker Johnson & Johnson recalled five Neutrogena and Aveeno brand aerosol sunscreen products from the market in July after detecting benzene in some samples.

Bayer said on Friday the levels of benzene detected in the sprays were not expected to cause "adverse health consequences" in consumers, and to date there have been no known reports of adverse events related to the recall.

(Reporting by Amruta Khandekar; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)