Bayer says Ukraine farmers progress with planting despite war

FILE PHOTO: The Wider Image: Inside a Ukrainian village where farmers stay for the wheat harvest but fear Russian attack
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Werner Baumann
    German manager

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Farmers in Ukraine have made better-than-expected progress preparing their fields so far despite Russia's attack on the country, the world's largest supplier of seeds and crop chemicals, Bayer, said on Tuesday.

"Not only us but all companies that operate in the (agricultural) inputs area have gone out of their way in order to make sure that they can supply (in Ukraine)," Bayer Chief Executive Werner Baumann told analysts in a call after the release of first-quarter results.

"Quite a bit of planting has actually happened, which I think, given the circumstances, is good news," the CEO added.

The head of Bayer's crop science unit, Rodrigo Santos, specified that Farmers in Ukraine have planted 75% of their crops so far this season.

Bayer's major rivals in seeds and pesticides include Corteva, Syngenta and BASF.

Prices of agricultural commodities like corn and soy have surged globally amid concern that the fallout from Russia's attack on Ukraine will disrupt farming there as both countries are major grains exporters.

(Reporting by Ludwig Burger; Editing by Paul Carrel)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • U.S. trucking downturn puts pressure on independent operators -Uber Freight

    A continued decline in on-demand trucking prices risks squeezing out tens of thousands of small operator-owned trucking companies that rushed into the market when rates were surging earlier this year, Uber Technologies Inc's head of freight said. Surging diesel fuel costs and a leveling of U.S. consumer demand meant many owner-operator truckers would have to exit the industry if prices drop by a further 10% to 20%, Lior Ron, head of Uber Freight, said in an interview. Rates in the on-demand spot market, under pressure since early March, have dropped a further $0.30 on a per-mile basis in April, faster than the typical seasonal decline, Uber data showed.

  • What You Need to Know About Poison Pills

    A poison pill is a defensive strategy used by companies seeking to fend off hostile takeovers. Also known as a shareholder rights plan, a poison pill aims to deter other companies or shareholders from acquiring a target firm by driving … Continue reading → The post What You Need to Know About Poison Pills appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Meta faces content moderator lawsuit in Kenya

    STORY: A lawsuit was filed in Kenya on Tuesday (May 10) against Facebook owner Meta Platforms alleging that poor working conditions for contracted content moderators violate the Kenyan constitution.The petition, also against Meta's local outsourcing company Sama, was filed by a former moderator.It alleges moderators in Kenya have been subjected to conditions including irregular pay, inadequate mental health support, union busting and violations of their privacy and dignity.A Meta spokesperson said the company takes "our responsibility to the people who review content for Meta seriously and require our partners to provide industry leading pay, benefits and support." The spokesperson also said that content reviewers are encouraged to "raise issues when they become aware of them" and that independent audits are regularly conducted to "ensure our partners meet the high standards we expect".Sama declined to comment before seeing the lawsuit.It has previously rejected claims its employees were paid unfairly, that the recruitment process was opaque, or that its mental health benefits were inadequate.The lawsuit was filed on behalf of a group by Daniel Motaung - recruited in 2019 to work for Sama in Nairobi.The first video he remembers moderating was a beheading.As the disturbing content piled up Motaung says his pay and mental health support were inadequate.He told Reuters that he's been diagnosed with severe PTSD and is "living in a horror movie".At a press conference on Tuesday, Motaung’s lawyers said Meta and Sama created a dangerous and degrading environment where workers were not given the same protections as employees in other countries.The petition seeks financial compensation, an order that outsourced moderators have the same healthcare and pay scale as Meta employees, that unionization rights be protected, and an independent human rights audit of the office.The requests are more granular and wide-ranging than those sought in previous cases and could reverberate beyond Kenya.Odanga Madung, a fellow at internet rights non-profit the Mozilla Foundation, said: "Facebook is going to have to reveal a lot about how they run their moderation operation".

  • Germany Poised to Become LNG Powerhouse With Law to Cut Red Tape

    (Bloomberg) -- Germany is set to become a liquefied natural gas powerhouse within a year as it fast-tracks new import terminals to slash its dependence on Russian fuel.Most Read from BloombergMarcos Jr. Leads With 61% of Votes Counted: Philippines UpdateStocks Sink to 13-Month Low as U.S. Curve Steepens: Markets WrapDay Trader Army Loses All the Money It Made in Meme-Stock EraPhilippine Stocks Fall as Traders Weigh Marcos Win, Global RoutRussian Envoy to Poland Hit With Red Paint in War ProtestT

  • Senior Russian commanders drawn onto battlefield in Ukraine: UK

    The United Kingdom’s defense ministry said on Sunday that senior Russian officials have entered the battlefield in Ukraine amid Moscow’s ongoing invasion of the neighboring country. In a Twitter thread, the British Ministry of Defence said that the Russian senior commanders are likely to take personal leadership of their operations, noting that they rarely delegate…

  • Russian invaders continue fighting in various directions in Donbas, says Ukraine's General Staff

    Invading Russian forces are continuing to contest control of several settlements in Ukraine's Luhansk and Donetsk oblasts, Ukraine's General Staff said in a Facebook post on May 10.

  • Melitopol: Residents did not go out to celebrate 9 May, people brought in from Luhansk and Crimea - mass media

    OLENA ROSHCHINA - MONDAY, 9 MAY 2022, 13:45 The Russian military failed to gather residents of occupied Melitopol to celebrate 9 May, said Mayor Ivan Fedorov, adding that people continue to flee the occupied city, even though it is difficult to do so.

  • China lags in Taiwan invasion ambition and US needs to take advantage, expert says

    China has increased its investment not only in the military but in countries around the world to strengthen its ties and influence in various regions.

  • Leaks raise concern Ukraine will spill into US-Russia proxy war

    President Biden’s commitment to support Ukraine in its defensive war against Russia is suddenly colliding with his push to avoid a direct confrontation with Moscow. The president’s reported dressing down of top military and intelligence officials for leaks that boasted of how U.S. intelligence helped Ukraine kill top Russian generals and sink a battleship underscores…

  • G7 leaders pledge further economic isolation of Russia

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The Group of Seven leaders said in a joint statement on Sunday that they will reinforce Russia's economic isolation and "elevate" a campaign against Russian elites who support President Vladimir Putin. After meeting virtually with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, the leaders said they would cut off key services on which Russia depends, reinforcing the isolation of Russia "across all sectors of its economy." Putin calls the invasion a "special military operation" to disarm Ukraine and rid it of anti-Russian nationalism fomented by the West.

  • Putin ‘loses 38th, 39th and 40th colonels’ in Ukraine war as casualties mount

    ‘Demonstrable failings’ have stopped Putin declaring success in Ukraine war, UK ministry of defence says

  • Consider how similar Vladimir Putin is to Adolf Hitler to understand threat to world peace

    The many ways in which Vladimir Putin is similar to Adolf Hitler. The Russian president's political model is Imperial Russia, not the USSR.

  • Chris Paul takes issue with young fan touching his mom during Phoenix Suns' Game 4 road loss to Mavericks

    Chris Paul addresses fan incident with his mom on Twitter as the young male was removed in the 4th quarter of Sunday's Game 4 Phoenix loss in Dallas.

  • Bitcoin bounces back after dipping below $30,000

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss recent swings in bitcoin.

  • General Staff: Russian forces prepare for offensive on two fronts

    OLHA HLUSHCHENKO - MONDAY, 9 MAY 2022, 06:46 Russian troops are concentrating their forces and preparing to advance on populated areas on the Izium and Donetsk fronts. Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Details: The greatest activity of the invaders is observed on the Slobozhanskyi and Donetsk fronts.