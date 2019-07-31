Will Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft's (FRA:BMW) Earnings Grow In The Next 12 Months?

Based on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft's (FRA:BMW) earnings update in March 2019, analyst forecasts appear to be in-line with historical trends, with earnings growth rate expected to be 6.7% in the upcoming year, relative to the past five-year average earnings growth of 6.9% per year. Presently, with latest-twelve-month earnings at €7.2b, we should see this growing to €7.6b by 2020. I will provide a brief commentary around the figures and analyst expectations in the near term. For those keen to understand more about other aspects of the company, you can research its fundamentals here.

Can we expect Bayerische Motoren Werke to keep growing?

Over the next three years, it seems the consensus view of the 27 analysts covering BMW is skewed towards the positive sentiment. Given that it becomes hard to forecast far into the future, broker analysts tend to project ahead roughly three years. To understand the overall trajectory of BMW's earnings growth over these next fews years, I've fitted a line through these analyst earnings forecast to determine an annual growth rate from the slope.

From the current net income level of €7.2b and the final forecast of €8.5b by 2022, the annual rate of growth for BMW’s earnings is 6.7%. However, if we exclude extraordinary items from net income, we see that earnings is projected to fall over time, resulting in an EPS of €9.84 in the final year of forecast compared to the current €10.87 EPS today. Margins are currently sitting at 7.3%, which is expected to expand to 8.3% by 2022.

Next Steps:

Future outlook is only one aspect when you're building an investment case for a stock. For Bayerische Motoren Werke, I've put together three relevant aspects you should look at:

