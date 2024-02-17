Baylor Baseball drops season opener against Nebraska

TechCrunch

Clubhouse, the once-popular live audio app, today announced users can now text their friends, and they'll hear those texts in the sender's custom voice. To stay relevant amid user drop-off, Clubhouse debuted group voice chats where members can send asynchronous voice messages to each other, and they would appear in a format like Instagram Stories. With today's announcement, the company is acknowledging that you might not be in a situation to send voice messages to each other.