Baylor Football falls flat in Fort Worth

TechCrunch

Sam Altman, the now former CEO of OpenAI, has departed his role and is leaving its board, according to a company post on Friday. Worldcoin’s token, WLD, fell more than 13% on the day, to $1.91, CoinMarketCap data showed. When asked about Altman’s future at Worldcoin or its plans going forward, Worldcoin did not respond to TechCrunch’s request for comment.