Baylor is No. 1 in USA TODAY Ferris Mowers Men's Basketball Coaches Poll

The Associated Press

Baylor won the national championship last season without ever reaching No. 1 in the AP Top 25. The Bears are there now. The Bears earned every vote from a 61-member national media panel Monday to reach the top spot in the poll for the first time since a four-week run ended on Feb. 17, 2020. ''Every coach tells you that the goal is at the end of the year to be No. 1,'' Baylor coach Scott Drew said, ''but I will tell you that it always means something.