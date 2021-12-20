Baylor stays at No. 1 in USA TODAY Ferris Mowers Men's Basketball Coaches Poll
USA TODAY Sports' Scott Gleeson breaks down the latest Ferris Mowers college basketball coaches poll.
Defending champion Baylor maintained its position at the top of the Ferris Mowers Men's Basketball Coaches Poll ahead of Duke. Villanova takes tumble.
Defending national champion Baylor maintained its top spot in The Associated Press men's college basketball poll, though not without ceding a No. 1 vote to Arizona, while the six remaining unbeatens continued their rise on Monday. The Bears ended a four-week streak of turnover atop the poll by taking care of Oregon last week, receiving 60 of 61 first-place votes from a national panel that regular covers college basketball. The Bears (10-0) reached the top spot last week after dominating then-No. 6 Villanova, something they never accomplished during their title-winning season.
