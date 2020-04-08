BayoTech and DLL Establish Revolutionary Hydrogen Generator Leasing Program

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M., April 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BayoTech, an innovative on-site hydrogen production company, has announced a partnership with DLL, a global vendor finance company.

BayoTech and DLL have partnered to create a revolutionary leasing program to bring BayoTech hydrogen generators to customers. This collaboration will enable customers to have access to low-cost, on-site hydrogen without having to make a large capital commitment.

BayoTech CEO, Mo Vargas, on the partnership with DLL, "We were impressed with the experience, industry knowledge and ease of integration with DLL and look forward to a successful partnership. We are excited to offer leases free from technology risk. Customers will only pay for the hydrogen produced."

DLL Commercial Lead of Clean Technology, Dave Ingram, on the partnership, "BayoTech fits perfectly with our business model of working with innovative energy companies around the globe, providing solutions that support a lower carbon footprint. We look forward to helping provide sustainable solutions to customers looking for on-site hydrogen generation."

Brean Capital, a boutique investment bank, acted as exclusive advisor to BayoTech with respect to the partnership. James Mangines and Verdi Contente, who lead the effort for Brean's Investment Banking Division, commented, "We are very happy and excited about this announcement. DLL's ability to fund the leases enables BayoTech to respond to the high demand for low cost hydrogen generation in the market. We look forward to continuing to help BayoTech's business grow further."

More about BayoTech

BayoTech is an energy technology company offering hydrogen production solutions through rentals, leases and sales to customers worldwide. Headquartered and produced in New Mexico, USA, BayoTech's on-site hydrogen generators are more efficient than legacy steam methane reformers, leading to lower carbon emissions and low-cost hydrogen.

More about DLL

DLL is a global vendor finance company with more than EUR 30 billion in assets. Founded in 1969 and headquartered in Eindhoven, the Netherlands, DLL provides asset-based financial solutions in the Agriculture, Food, Healthcare, Clean Technology, Construction, Transportation, Industrial, Office Equipment and Technology industries. DLL partners with equipment manufacturers, dealers and distributors in more than 30 countries to support their distribution channels and help grow their businesses. DLL combines customer focus with deep industry knowledge to deliver sustainable solutions for the complete asset life cycle, including commercial finance, retail finance and used equipment finance. DLL is a wholly owned subsidiary of Rabobank Group. To learn more about DLL, visit www.dllgroup.com.

More about Brean Capital

Brean Capital, LLC is a full-service broker-dealer founded in 1973. Under its current management team, Brean became a leader in Mortgage Backed Securities sales and trading, eventually expanding product offering lines to include loans, Treasuries, GSE debt, municipal bonds, ABS, etc. Brean leveraged its expertise in sales and trading to build a full-service investment banking team that provides a broad range of capital and advisory services. Brean now offers a full suite of services for institutional and corporate clients.

