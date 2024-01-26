Bayou Christian Academy in Thibodaux breaks ground to build new, larger home

A charter school broke ground on its new home after renting for 14 years.

The Bayou Christian Academy held a groundbreaking Thursday at the Thibodaux Civic Center for its new home -- a nearly 70,000-square-foot school building that will include a gym, cafeteria, library and more.

The school is set for completion in August of 2025, at a cost of nearly $24 million. The shovels were set to break dirt at 951 N. Canal Blvd, Thibodaux, near the Andolsek Park, but the weather was uncooperative.

"We'll have a gymnasium, a cafeteria, a science lab, talented and gifted classroom, Spanish classroom, and library," Melanie Becnel, the school's CEO, said. "Everybody wants to know if we are adding grades. We're not."

Bayou Christian Academy is a Type 1 charter school and will continue to serve Pre-k through eighth grade. The school was able to obtain the loans for the construction with backing from the United States Department of Agriculture.

Charter schools are independent public schools. They have the freedom to create their own structure for education as long as they follow state guidelines that every other public school also must follow. They are graded in Louisiana like other public schools through the LEAP test.

According to Becnel, the 14-year-old school has outgrown its rented space at 800 E. Seventh St., the old Thibodaux Lower Elementary School. The school also has classes on the third floor of an adjacent building. Bayou Community Academy rents its space from the Lafourche Parish School Board.

Bayou Community Academy has nearly 500 students enrolled and about 200 students on the waiting list. Seventy-nine percent of the currently enrolled students scored mastery or above on the LEAP test. Its students must maintain a 2.4 GPA.

Pre-K is private education at the school, while the rest of the grades are public education.

The school's operating expense is $4.6 million a year, according to figures provided by Sara Barrilleaux, the school's CFO. It pays about $12,000 a month in rent to the Lafourche Parish School District.

This article originally appeared on The Courier: Bayou Christian Academy in Thibodaux breaks ground on new facility