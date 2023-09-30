Bayraktar manufacturer invests US$100 million in Ukraine

Baykar, a Turkish company that produces Bayraktar TB2 attack drones, is investing US$100 million in three projects in Ukraine.

Source: Haluk Bayraktar, Baykar CEO, at the Defence Industries Forum in Kyiv; Ukrinform.

Quote: "We have three main investments in Ukraine. One of them is a plant. Then we have a service centre and a head office here…This is an investment of about US$100 million, and the process has already started. The construction has already begun. It will take about a year and a half to complete. We plan to employ at least 300 people here. Cooperation continues," Bayraktar said.

Details: He stressed that this production will be self-sufficient, eco-friendly and mutually beneficial since Ukraine has unique technologies for producing engines and the Turkish side-drones installed on these engines.

"We also face some challenges. These are the supply chain, the search and development of human capital through the impact of war and the regulatory environment, especially the rules that will support these investments," said the head of Baykar.

Background:

In July, the Turkish company Baykar started constructing a Bayraktar attack drone manufacturing plant in Ukraine.

In June, the Turkish company Baykar received licence permits from the authorities for the production of Bayraktar TB2 and Akinci in Ukraine.

Previously, Baykar registered in Ukraine and purchased a land plot for construction.

