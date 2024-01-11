Bayside’s new hot spot from the creators of The Wharf just opened. Will locals go?

The new outdoor entertainment concept from The Wharf creators is now open in downtown Miami — at Bayside Marketplace.

Bayside may seem like an odd location for the new Pier 5 from the Breakwater Hospitality group, also responsible for The Wharf Fort Lauderdale; Regatta Grove in Coconut Grove; Carousel Club in Hallandale and the upcoming Rivertail Wharf development, due to open in 2025. Long conceded to tourists, Bayside has a different, less local clientele than Breakwater’s other venues.

Pier 5 could change that, says Emi Guerra of Breakwater Hospitality, who with partner Alex Mantecon teamed up with Black Market Miami co-owner Erick Passo to create the venue in Bayside’s open-air courtyard.

“For us, it was an amazing opportunity,” said Guerra, a Miami native. “It’s really in the heart of the city. . . . I have so many fond memories of Bayside as a kid. It was something we really wanted to do, to create those sorts of memories for other people as well.”

The Rum Bar at Pier 5 at Bayside Marketplace in downtown Miami.

The opening of Pier 5, named for South Florida’s most famous fishing pier, comes at a time of change for downtown Miami. New bars and restaurants are popping up around downtown, including the Julia & Henry’s food hall on Flagler, which will eventually be home to a rooftop Massimo Bottura restaurant. More restaurants are coming to the downtown $6 billion, 27-acre Worldcenter development, which will housejgfhgfjhg among other businesses a new rooftop version of the longtime Miami Beach restaurant and bar Juvia.

Guerra says the changes and the growing number of downtown residents could mean a shift in the Bayside customer base.

“I’ve seen downtown grow and develop and change,” Guerra says. “Especially the amazing growth of Worldcenter and other properties around it, the buildings along the Biscayne corridor. There’s a lot more density, a lot more people living there. We definitely want those locals to feel welcome, if they want to have a stroll and a casual drink.”

Bartender Shelby Flannigan makes a “Coquito” cocktail with vanilla, white rum, cinnamon, coconut cream, eggnog, coconut milk and condensed milk at The Rum Bar at Pier 5 at Bayside Marketplace in Miami.

Pier 5, like other Breakwater properties, is family-friendly during the day, with deck games for kids and adults alike (not that you can’t sit at the bar with a cocktail and watch the marina while the sun’s out). At night, the venue will have more of a nightclub feel, with 200 feet of bar space and live music.

The huge Rum Bar, which bears a resemblance to the main bar at Regatta Grove, will feature hundreds of types of different rum with the emphasis on mojitos and daiquiris (other spirits are available, too, of course). For a margarita fix, head to the smaller Tequila and Mezcal Bar on the far side of the stage, which offers more than 150 types of tequilas and mezcals.

Unlike Regatta Grove and The Wharf, Pier 5 won’t have its own vendors. But guests can use a QR code to order from several of the eating options at Bayside, including Black Market Miami, a sports bar that specializes in burgers and wings; Ben’s Pizza, a slice-only pizzzeria; La Industria, a bakery and cafe, which specializes in breakfast fare like waffles and French toast and Latin American specialties; and Skoops, a gelato and ice cream spot.

The Rum Bar also features TV screens, in case you get tired of looking at boats.

Bayside will be adding a few new spots as well, including the popular Little Havana spot Sanguich, a Michelin-recognized Bib Gourmand, and the It’s Sugar Candy Museum, which features 20,000 square feet of candy, accessories and toys.

They’re not affiliated with Pier 5, but Guerra says he hopes to involve some of the new restaurants in the dining options.

“I’m hopeful,” he says. “The mall ownership is making strides to improve the offerings, and there are a bunch of new concepts opening up. I hope people are pleasantly surprised — it’s a nice upgrade.”

Pier 5

Where: Bayside Marketplace, 401 Biscayne Blvd., Miami

Hours: 11 a.m.-2 a.m. Sunday-Thursday; 11 a.m.-4 a.m. Friday-Saturday

More information: pier5.com

Pier 5 is named for South Florida’s most famous fishing pier.