BayWa Aktiengesellschaft's (ETR:BYW) 26% Price Boost Is Out Of Tune With Earnings

BayWa Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BYW) shares have had a really impressive month, gaining 26% after a shaky period beforehand. The last 30 days bring the annual gain to a very sharp 40%.

Even after such a large jump in price, you could still be forgiven for feeling indifferent about BayWa's P/E ratio of 16.7x, since the median price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio in Germany is also close to 15x. Although, it's not wise to simply ignore the P/E without explanation as investors may be disregarding a distinct opportunity or a costly mistake.

Recent times have been advantageous for BayWa as its earnings have been rising faster than most other companies. One possibility is that the P/E is moderate because investors think this strong earnings performance might be about to tail off. If not, then existing shareholders have reason to be feeling optimistic about the future direction of the share price.

Check out our latest analysis for BayWa

pe

If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report on BayWa.

Does Growth Match The P/E?

There's an inherent assumption that a company should be matching the market for P/E ratios like BayWa's to be considered reasonable.

Taking a look back first, we see that the company grew earnings per share by an impressive 143% last year. Pleasingly, EPS has also lifted 403% in aggregate from three years ago, thanks to the last 12 months of growth. Therefore, it's fair to say the earnings growth recently has been superb for the company.

Turning to the outlook, the next three years should bring diminished returns, with earnings decreasing 19% each year as estimated by the three analysts watching the company. With the market predicted to deliver 14% growth per year, that's a disappointing outcome.

In light of this, it's somewhat alarming that BayWa's P/E sits in line with the majority of other companies. It seems most investors are hoping for a turnaround in the company's business prospects, but the analyst cohort is not so confident this will happen. There's a good chance these shareholders are setting themselves up for future disappointment if the P/E falls to levels more in line with the negative growth outlook.

Story continues

The Bottom Line On BayWa's P/E

BayWa appears to be back in favour with a solid price jump getting its P/E back in line with most other companies. We'd say the price-to-earnings ratio's power isn't primarily as a valuation instrument but rather to gauge current investor sentiment and future expectations.

Our examination of BayWa's analyst forecasts revealed that its outlook for shrinking earnings isn't impacting its P/E as much as we would have predicted. When we see a poor outlook with earnings heading backwards, we suspect share price is at risk of declining, sending the moderate P/E lower. This places shareholders' investments at risk and potential investors in danger of paying an unnecessary premium.

Plus, you should also learn about these 4 warning signs we've spotted with BayWa (including 3 which make us uncomfortable).

Of course, you might find a fantastic investment by looking at a few good candidates. So take a peek at this free list of companies with a strong growth track record, trading on a P/E below 20x.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here