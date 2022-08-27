‘Baywatch’ alum Donna D’Errico says she joined OnlyFans after 'hateful' trolls bullied her: ‘Having fun now'

When Donna D’Errico was told she was "too old" to wear a bikini, she clapped back by joining OnlyFans.

Recently, the "Baywatch" star announced that she had joined the subscriber-only media site. Former co-star Carmen Electra is already on the platform. The site allows creators to share and monetize their content, which can be explicit. Some stars who have signed up to control their image and interact with fans include Bella Thorne, Shanna Moakler, Cardi B and Charlie Sheen’s daughter Sami Sheen, among others.

On the 4th of July, the star took to Instagram and posted a celebratory video of herself modeling a red, white and blue bikini. While the 54-year-old received praise from numerous followers, many others slammed her, insisting she was "desperate" and past her prime due to her age. The actress responded to critics by sharing a snapshot of herself in a pink string bikini while squatting on a coffee table. But still, D’Errico wanted to address the "hateful comments" she was receiving her way.

"After the second photo went viral, I got a lot of backlash from that too, but I also received a lot of support from people who not only enjoyed what I had to say but also just enjoyed seeing me in a bikini," she explained. "And I guess I’m tired of the judging, the bullying and all the hate. It would be nice to post some things and not have that happen. And the truth is, regular social media just doesn’t do it for me. There’s just a lot of judging and hate that goes on there. I know there’s not a lot that can be done with that, because that’s always going to be there. You have all these keyboard warriors who feel very powerful making fun of others, tearing them down while hiding behind a computer."

"I’ve had that happened so much throughout my career – ever since I became a public figure," D’Errico shared. "And while it doesn’t really bother me, for the most part, I would still like to post things without those repercussions. So I finally said, ‘To heck with it.’"

OnlyFans, which was founded in 2016, became popular during the early months of the coronavirus pandemic when numerous sex workers joined to get paid more safely. The site has been tremendously lucrative for some people, allowing them to earn thousands every month.

In August of last year, OnlyFans announced it had 130 million users and 2 million creators who have collectively earned $5 billion. That same month, the site said it suspended its initial plan to ban sexually explicit content following an outcry from its creators and advocates for sex workers.

D’Errico said she’s merely "having fun" on the platform where she can put any photos and videos of her choosing without enduring judgment or "hateful" comments. It also allows her the opportunity to connect with fans.

Donna D'Errico said she enjoys personally connecting with fans on OnlyFans. Photo by Tibrina Hobson/Getty Images

"I’m a single person," she explained. "I don’t have a guy to wear sexy lingerie for. I live by myself and I can’t exactly sit around my house in sexy lingerie alone. I can’t really go out and buy sexy lingerie because who am I going to wear it for? When you’re dating someone, you like to send these types of photos to your partner. I think we all like to look and feel sexy for our guy. I don’t have that. And I’m seeing these other celebrities on OnlyFans where they aren’t being censored. Instagram took down a photo of mine the other day. And yet, they don’t do the same for all the bullying that goes on there. So I just felt like it was a platform for me. I could be on social media, but I could control who sees what I post. I get to wear sexy lingerie and I just have fun with it all."

Donna D'Errico said she personally runs her OnlyFans account. Photo by gotpap/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

"I realize what goes on that site – I’m not stupid," she continued. "I know you can find really explicit stuff there. But not everybody is doing that. There are athletes, fitness people, cooks – you name it, they're on the platform, too. Just because you’re on the site, it doesn’t automatically mean you’re doing porn. I think that’s the stigma attached to [OnlyFans], which I think needs to start softening a little bit. There are different reasons why someone would join OnlyFans. And for me, I just wanted to get away from the trolls, the hate, the control. I wanted to post whatever I want without being judged. I’ve always said I can do whatever I want and that’s exactly what I’m doing. I’m having fun now."

While D’Errico’s page is free to subscribers, she insisted that "the money’s pouring in" as the site allows you to accept tips or paid private messages. Not only does she run her account "by myself," but D’Errico said she answers all messages personally while some creators may hire "chatters" to handle their correspondence. Subscribers can expect unpublished lingerie shots, outtakes from magazine editorials, behind-the-scenes photos and videos, as well as plenty of bikini content.

"I’m making money instead of showing it for free on Instagram," she chuckled. "That video you see of me dancing in a bikini? I do the exact thing on OnlyFans, and I’m making tens of thousands of dollars from it. It’s a win-win for me. That’s not the reason I joined, but I’m just laughing at the whole double standard. It all started because I just wanted to try OnlyFans after everything that’s been happening on Instagram."

"For me, this is just about having fun, I’m still very much a busy, full-time actress," said D’Errico. "If this ever gets to be too much and a form of stress, I’ll just shut my account down. But right now, I’m just winging it. It’s not my new line of work. It started as a bit of a joke, but it’s turned into a big deal… I just wanted people to realize that I can do and say whatever I want. And it’s silly to make fun of me in a bikini because I’m not harming anyone. To make fun of someone wearing a swimsuit, an article of clothing is ridiculous. We shouldn’t praise celebrities for wearing what they want on one platform and then shun them on another. It’s silly. And I’m just tired of the trolling."

Between pursuing acting and her latest endeavor, some fans have wondered if D'Errico will ever slip back into a red one-piece for a "Baywatch" reboot. D’Errico said it is not happening anytime soon.

"I think I would probably say no," she explained. "I don’t think I would do a ‘Baywatch’ reboot. That was a part of my life that I really enjoyed. But I already went through it and passed through that phase. It was lovely at the time, but I’ve moved on. Let’s leave the memory lovely."

Donna D'Errico played Donna Marco in ‘Baywatch’. Getty Images

D’Errico rose to fame on "Baywatch" as Donna Marco in 1996. She starred in the hit series until 1998. She has kept busy over years appearing in several films and TV shows. Most recently, she is starring in Sean Patrick Flanery's "Frank and Penelope."