bb gun arrests

The Daily Beast

Houston Police DepartmentA young woman in Texas who beat murder charges last year in the shooting death of a 20-year-old woman with disabilities is now wanted by police after allegedly breaking into a couple’s suburban Houston home, dousing them with a liquid, and setting them ablaze.Authorities on Monday named Emma Presler, 19, as the prime suspect in the horrific Aug. 6 incident, which left 33-year-old Devin Graham dead and his wife, 26-year-old Karissa Lindros, hospitalized with burns across