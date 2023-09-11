BB gun causes scare at Olympia’s Capital High School
Olympia’s Capital High School was put into a modified lockout after what was believed to be a handgun was spotted in a bathroom Monday morning.
According to Olympia Police Lt. Paul Lower, preliminary information was that school staff doing bathroom checks may have seen a handgun being passed from one stall to another in a men’s room.
Police were called and four people were brought to the school office.
Officers found what appeared to be a BB gun in one of the toilets.
Shortly before 10 a.m., Lower said police “believe that we have all the people involved,” and that the lockout would soon be lifted.
During a lockout, no one is allowed in or out of a school and classes continue as usual.
Last week, police arrested a teen for bringing a loaded gun to the first day of school.