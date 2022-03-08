BB gun fired at city of Frederick employee, police investigating

Mar. 7—A public works employee was hit in the head with a BB gun projectile, and police are searching for the culprit.

The Frederick Police Department responded to the 400 block of Willow Avenue at about 1:30 p.m. to find a person, later identified as a city employee, shot by a BB gun, according to a police news release. The employee was raking asphalt when they were struck in the head, city spokesman Allen Etzler said.

The employee was treated for a non-life threatening injury on scene, police said, and declined transportation to a medical facility. Police say the investigation is open and active.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Officer Gerand at dgerand@frederickmdpolice.org. To leave information anonymously, call the FPD's tip line at 301-600-TIPS(8477), email fpdcrimetip@frederickmdpolice.org, or text 240-674-TIPS(8477).

Follow Mary Grace Keller on Twitter: @MaryGraceKeller