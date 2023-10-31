BB gun taken from Kettering student during middle school class

Oct. 30—A Kettering middle school student will face "full disciplinary actions" after possessing a BB gun in a school building, authorities said.

The weapon was recovered by a Kettering Police school resource officer from a Van Buren Middle School student after it was reported by a fellow student, according to a Monday morning message to parents by Principal Matthew Salyer.

The student was overheard in class saying they had brought the BB gun to the Shroyer Road school. A student who heard the statement relayed the information to their parent, who called the school, according to Salyer's message.

The student was searched, and the gun was discovered by a school resource officer, the message stated.

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

"The student who had the gun in their possession will face full disciplinary actions pursuant to the district's board policy regarding bringing weapons to school," Salyer wrote.

"While this incident did not pose an immediate threat to students or staff members today, it is imperative that parents and guardians discuss with your children the implications of bringing any type of item or weapon to school that could potentially compromise the safety of others," the message stated.

In February, Kettering said it planned to add about $1.1 million in security upgrades at school buildings, about $80,000 at each of the two middle schools.

Shortly thereafter, results of a Kettering Police Department survey showed school safety was one of the top three crime concerns for residents last year.

Safe schools jumped 6% from 2020 results, being named as a concern by 45% of survey respondents rating the three crimes they worry most about. That issue trailed only theft and burglary (70%), and drug problems (51%), 2022 results showed.

"Students need to understand that these actions can have steep school disciplinary and legal consequences for both the student and their parents or guardians," Sayler wrote.

School safety experts have often said that having trained, responsive staff and students — as in this case, where a student tip was the only way the BB gun was found — is just as important as money spent on fortifying physical buildings.