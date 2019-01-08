Is BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) Expensive For A Reason? A Look At The Intrinsic Value

Valuing BBT, a bank stock, can be daunting since these financial companies have cash flows that are impacted by regulations that are not imposed upon other industries. Banks, for example, must hold certain levels of tiered capital in order to maintain a safe cash cushion. Emphasizing elements like book values, as well as the return and cost of equity, can be useful for estimating BBT’s true value. Today I’ll take you through how to value BBT in a fairly accurate and simple approach.

Why Excess Return Model?

Let’s keep in mind two things – regulation and type of assets. Strict regulatory environment in United States’s finance industry reduces BBT’s financial flexibility. In addition to this, banks usually do not hold significant portions of physical assets as part of total assets. So the Excess Returns model is suitable for determining the intrinsic value of BBT rather than the traditional discounted cash flow model, which places emphasis on factors such as depreciation and capex.

How Does It Work?

The central belief for Excess Returns is, the value of the company is how much money it can generate from its current level of equity capital, in excess of the cost of that capital. The returns above the cost of equity is known as excess returns:

Excess Return Per Share = (Stable Return On Equity – Cost Of Equity) (Book Value Of Equity Per Share)

= (0.12% – 11%) x $38.33 = $0.41

We use this value to calculate the terminal value of the company, which is how much we expect the company to continue to earn every year, forever. This is a common component of discounted cash flow models:

Terminal Value Per Share = Excess Return Per Share / (Cost of Equity – Expected Growth Rate)

= $0.41 / (11% – 2.9%) = $5.27

These factors are combined to calculate the true value of BBT’s stock:

Value Per Share = Book Value of Equity Per Share + Terminal Value Per Share

= $38.33 + $5.27 = $43.61

This results in an intrinsic value of $43.61. Given BBT’s current share price of US$45.61, BBT is , at this time, trading in-line with its true value. Therefore, there’s a bit of a downside if you were to buy BBT today. Pricing is only one aspect when you’re looking at whether to buy or sell BBT. Fundamental factors are key to determining if BBT fits with the rest of your portfolio holdings.

For banks, there are three key aspects you should look at:

Financial health: Does it have a healthy balance sheet? Take a look at our free bank analysis with six simple checks on things like bad loans and customer deposits. Future earnings: What does the market think of BBT going forward? Our analyst growth expectation chart helps visualize BBT’s growth potential over the upcoming years. Dividends: Most people buy financial stocks for their healthy and stable dividends. Check out whether BBT is a dividend Rockstar with our historical and future dividend analysis.

