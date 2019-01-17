BB&T's (BBT) Q4 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Rise

Have you been eager to see how BB&T Corporation BBT performed in Q4 in comparison with the market expectations? Let’s quickly scan through the key facts from this North Carolina-based diversified financial holding company’s earnings release this morning:

Earnings Beat

BB&T came out with adjusted earnings per share of $1.05, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.04.

Rise in revenues and lower expenses supported the results.

How Was the Estimate Revision Trend?

You should note that the earnings estimate revisions for BB&T depicted a pessimistic stance prior to the earnings release. The Zacks Consensus Estimate decreased over the last seven days.

Notably, BB&T has a decent earnings surprise history. Before posting the earnings beat in Q4, the company delivered positive surprises in three and matched in one of the trailing four quarters.

BB&T Corporation Price and EPS Surprise

BB&T Corporation Price and EPS Surprise | BB&T Corporation Quote

Overall, on an average the company posted positive earnings surprise of 2.73% in the trailing four quarters.



Revenues Miss Expectation

BB&T posted total revenues of $2.94 billion, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.95 billion.

Key Q4 Statistics to Note:

After considering merger-related and restructuring charges, net income was $754 million or 97 cents per share

Net interest margin was 3.49%

Adjusted Efficiency ratio of 56.5%

Average loans and leases held for investment were $147.5 billion

Average deposits were $157.8 billion

Common equity Tier 1 ratio was 10.2% as of Dec 31, 2018

What Zacks Rank Says

The estimate revisions that we discussed earlier have driven a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) for BB&T. However, since the latest earnings performance is yet to be reflected in the estimate revisions, the rank is subject to change. While things apparently look favorable, it all depends on what sense the just-released report makes to the analysts.

(You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.)

Check back later for our full write up on this BB&T earnings report later!

Today's Stocks from Zacks' Hottest Strategies



It's hard to believe, even for us at Zacks. But while the market gained +21.9% in 2017, our top stock-picking screens have returned +115.0%, +109.3%, +104.9%, +98.6%, and +67.1%.



And this outperformance has not just been a recent phenomenon. Over the years it has been remarkably consistent. From 2000 - 2017, the composite yearly average gain for these strategies has beaten the market more than 19X over. Maybe even more remarkable is the fact that we're willing to share their latest stocks with you without cost or obligation.



See Them Free>>



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



BB&T Corporation (BBT) : Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research