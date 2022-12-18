BBB: Don't fall for holiday gift scam

BBB logo

Better Business Bureau serving Canton Region and Greater West Virginia offers tips and advice for consumers to avoid fraudulent practices.

When the holiday season rolls around, many shoppers turn to online seller platforms to find unique, handmade gifts for their friends and family.

Scammers have taken note, and according to recent BBB.org/ScamTracker reports, they are targeting shoppers with a not-so-unique scam. These recent reports say that the scam is taking place on well-known and reputable websites, such as Etsy (a BBB Accredited Business).

Scammers might use this same scam tactic on other platforms, as well.

How the scam works

You are browsing online when you find a special gift or holiday decoration that you would like to purchase. The photos seem professional, and everything looks normal, except for one thing. In the item description, you find a message from the seller advising you not to make the purchase through the online sales platform where you have discovered it.

Instead, the seller encourages you to purchase the item directly from their independent website, promising you will get a hefty discount if you do. If you follow the link to a website outside the original sales platform and make a purchase, you will likely be disappointed when your card is charged, but the product never arrives.

Unfortunately, that is because the product probably never existed in the first place. Worse yet, if you have fallen for this type of scam, your payment information will now be in the hands of unscrupulous characters. Read the full alert at bit.ly/handmadegiftscam for more details.

How to avoid the online shopping scam

Do business with reputable websites. In general, avoid going off-platform to buy from sellers that you discover online; it is much safer to purchase through reputable websites that help specialty sellers connect with buyers. Legitimate websites like Etsy have specific policies in place to protect sellers and buyers. For example, at Etsy, if an order is not delivered, you can open a case with Etsy, and you may get your money back. If a seller asks you directly to shop outside of a website where they listed products, think twice. Etsy states: "To avoid scams and fraud, all transactions must take place on the Etsy platform, through the Etsy checkout system.”

Research the seller. Read customer reviews keeping an eye out for any reports of scams or dishonest behavior. If the seller does not have any reviews yet, do a general online search of the seller's name, the item, and the word "scam," just to be safe.

Protect your personal information. When making purchases online, be careful with sensitive personal details, such as your name, address, and payment information. Read a website's privacy and security policies to find out how they use and protect your information (e.g., are they sharing it with third parties or using encryption?). Also, check the website's terms and conditions of sale, including specifics about issues such as delivery, refunds, and restocking fees (which may be substantial). Decide whether you feel comfortable with these policies. If the website does not post easily accessible privacy and security policies and acceptable terms and conditions, consider it a red flag.

For more information

Review BBB's tip on smart shopping online at bit.ly/smartshoppingonline2 for additional advice. Another helpful article is the BBB Tip on the safe delivery of online purchases found at bit.ly/shippingtips1.

