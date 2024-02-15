BBB investigation legitimacy of debt collection agency
The U.S. Department of Defense is notifying tens of thousands of individuals that their personal information was exposed in an email data spill last year. According to the breach notification letter sent out to affected individuals on February 1, the Defense Intelligence Agency — the DOD's military intelligence agency — said, "numerous email messages were inadvertently exposed to the Internet by a service provider," between February 3 and February 20, 2023. TechCrunch has learned that the breach disclosure letters relate to an unsecured U.S. government cloud email server that was spilling sensitive emails to the open internet.
A Y Combinator-backed startup called Cambio is bringing AI to the banking world in a surprising way: It's putting AI bots on the phone with companies and consumers. The startup began by offering an AI-powered service that negotiated debt collections on behalf of consumers, which helped around 70% of customers resolve their collections and raise their credit score, it says. Now, Cambio is taking that technology to banks and credit unions as an API that can assist them with sales calls.
Roam, an EV startup based in Kenya, has raised $24 million in a Series A round, including up to $10 million debt commitment from the U.S. International Development Finance Corporation (DFC), to scale the production of electric motorcycles and buses. The investment comes as Roam doubles down on the assembly of its Move bus model, launched last year, months after the company set up a new and larger motorcycle assembly plant. "The goal this year is to increase and get stability in terms of production to meet demand,” said Albin Wilson, Roam chief product and strategy officer.
Apple won't be forced to make iMessage interoperate with WhatsApp and other messaging rivals after all, nor will Microsoft face tighter controls on how it can operate its search engine Bing in the European Union after the bloc's lawmakers concluded the services do not meet the bar for designation under the Digital Markets Act (DMA). The Commission also said today that it has closed two other market investigations -- into Microsoft's web browser Edge and online advertising service, Microsoft Advertising -- without finding that they should be designated as so-called "core platform services" under the regulation.
The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) has opened an investigation into a Lucid Motors windshield defroster recall from January, saying it's "concerned" the company's over-the-air update solution doesn't go far enough to fix the problem. While the investigation is not as high-stakes as, say, the one the agency has opened into Tesla's problems with its Autopilot driver-assistance system, it shows NHTSA is paying close attention to what automakers think over-the-air updates should -- and shouldn't -- be used for. The recall involves 2,042 Lucid Air sedans built with a high-voltage coolant heater from supplier Webasto AG that, when it fails, removes the ability to defrost the windshield.
Nine specific government actions during the last 25 years pushed the national debt toward today's crisis levels. Blame Republicans, Democrats — and voters.
Meta is challenging a fee levied by the European Union on larger online platforms under its rebooted e-commerce rules. The news of Meta's legal challenge was first reported yesterday by Politico. Update: Per Reuters, TikTok has followed Meta and is also challenging the supervisory fee -- with a spokesperson telling the news agency it disagrees with it on "a number of grounds," including what it described as "flawed third party estimates of our monthly active user numbers as a basis for calculating the total amount."
China-backed hackers have maintained access to American critical infrastructure for "at least five years” with the long-term goal of launching “destructive” cyberattacks, a coalition of U.S. intelligence agencies warned on Wednesday. Volt Typhoon, a state-sponsored group of hackers based in China, has been burrowing into the networks of aviation, rail, mass transit, highway, maritime, pipeline, water and sewage organizations — none of which were named — in a bid to pre-position themselves for destructive cyberattacks, the NSA, CISA and FBI said in a joint advisory published on Wednesday. The release of the advisory, which was co-signed by cybersecurity agencies in the United Kingdom, Australia, Canada and New Zealand, comes a week after a similar warning from FBI Director Christopher Wray.
Voters in New Hampshire were treated in January to a call purporting to be from President Biden telling them not to vote in the primary. After a brief but intense investigation, the perpetrator has been revealed to be Life Corporation, a Texas-based company that has been caught slinging disinformation before. The calls in New Hampshire were noted by the state attorney general in mid-January and an investigation into this attempt at voter suppression was begun.
