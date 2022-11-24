BBB issues tips on how to avoid jobs scams during holiday season

The Better Business Bureau has issued tips on how to avoid job scams during the holiday season.

Retailers and shippers hire seasonal workers as increases during the holiday season.

The BBB has suggestions to make your seasonal job hunt successful.

One of the big tips is to beware of businesses that ask you to pay for supplies, or fees related to applying or training. The BBB also said job seekers should be wary of offers that do not require an interview.

Other tips from the BBB are below:

● Be wary of big money for small jobs. If an employer is promising outrageously good wages for what seems like simple tasks such as reshipping packages, stuffing envelopes or answering phones, this is a red flag.

● Never work for a company before they hire you. A legitimate company will not ask potential applicants to complete complex projects before an official offer is made.

