BBB Main St. Accelerator Program Now Open for Applications

PHOENIX, February 7, 2022 /3BL Media/ - Better Business Bureau Serving Pacific Southwest (BBB) and GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE: GDDY) are now accepting applications for their 2022 Empower by GoDaddy and BBB Main St. Accelerator Program. The hybrid in-person/virtual program is open to those operating in Greater Arizona and Southern California, and will offer attendees educational classes, networking, mentoring and GoDaddy products to help their businesses grow.

The business development program is seeking established business owners looking to increase revenue, improve online presence and grow ethically. Unlike tech-focused business accelerators, the goal of this program is to serve everyday entrepreneurs who comprise much of our small business economy. As a nonprofit trade organization, BBB is ensuring the tools offered through this program meet the needs of tradespeople and mom-and-pop stores.

“BBB is dedicated to helping build better businesses with ethics at the forefront. Our priority is to ensure that business acceleration and education are widely available to all entrepreneurs, which is why we have built this inclusive program with our partners at GoDaddy,” said Vice President of Innovation and Entrepreneur Programs at BBB, Kimberly Roland.

Participants will learn and work alongside leaders from GoDaddy, Better Business Bureau, Desert Financial Credit Union, Snell and Wilmer, Lifeguides and other industry leaders. Topics covered will include creating a standout virtual brand, website and e-commerce presence, leveraging ethical values, legal and financial auditing, marketing strategies and social and emotional support for entrepreneurs.

Applications are being accepted at bbbempower.com until mid-March 2022 and the cohort session of 50 businesses will run for two months. Accepted participants will receive a full scholarship that covers the cost of programming (valued over $3,000) and will be responsible for a one-time materials fee of $99 to BBB before the start of the program. For more information email innovation@bbbcommunity.org.

