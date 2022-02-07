BBB Main St. Accelerator Program Now Open for Applications

Business program provides tools for success and growth

PHOENIX, February 7, 2022 /3BL Media/ - Better Business Bureau Serving Pacific Southwest (BBB) and GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE: GDDY) are now accepting applications for their 2022 Empower by GoDaddy and BBB Main St. Accelerator Program. The hybrid in-person/virtual program is open to those operating in Greater Arizona and Southern California, and will offer attendees educational classes, networking, mentoring and GoDaddy products to help their businesses grow.

The business development program is seeking established business owners looking to increase revenue, improve online presence and grow ethically. Unlike tech-focused business accelerators, the goal of this program is to serve everyday entrepreneurs who comprise much of our small business economy. As a nonprofit trade organization, BBB is ensuring the tools offered through this program meet the needs of tradespeople and mom-and-pop stores.

“BBB is dedicated to helping build better businesses with ethics at the forefront. Our priority is to ensure that business acceleration and education are widely available to all entrepreneurs, which is why we have built this inclusive program with our partners at GoDaddy,” said Vice President of Innovation and Entrepreneur Programs at BBB, Kimberly Roland.

Participants will learn and work alongside leaders from GoDaddy, Better Business Bureau, Desert Financial Credit Union, Snell and Wilmer, Lifeguides and other industry leaders. Topics covered will include creating a standout virtual brand, website and e-commerce presence, leveraging ethical values, legal and financial auditing, marketing strategies and social and emotional support for entrepreneurs.

Applications are being accepted at bbbempower.com until mid-March 2022 and the cohort session of 50 businesses will run for two months. Accepted participants will receive a full scholarship that covers the cost of programming (valued over $3,000) and will be responsible for a one-time materials fee of $99 to BBB before the start of the program. For more information email innovation@bbbcommunity.org.

ValueBBB encourages businesses to operate with integrity, and helps consumers make wise marketplace decisions. Our innovative approach to business growth provides the tools that companies and entrepreneurs need to build better businesses. Become BBB Accredited and join our mission to create a community of trust.

Published with permission from Better Business Bureau.

About the Better Business Bureau Serving the Pacific Southwest.For more than 100 years, the Better Business Bureau has been helping people find businesses, brands and charities they can trust. In 2020, people turned to BBB more than 220 million times for BBB Business Profiles on 6.2 million businesses and Charity Reports on 11,000 charities, all available for free at BBB.org. The International Association of Better Business Bureaus is the umbrella organization for the local, independent BBBs in the United States, Canada and Mexico. Incorporated locally in 1938, BBB Serving the Pacific Southwest serves Greater Arizona and Southern California, providing critical tools to ignite success including mentorship, online products and access to capital. Our objective expertise educates the community on ethical behavior in the marketplace and how businesses can build trust.

About GoDaddyGoDaddy is empowering everyday entrepreneurs around the world by providing all of the help and tools to succeed online and in-person. GoDaddy is the place people come to name their idea, build a professional website, attract customers, sell their products and services and manage their work. Our mission is to give our customers the tools, insights and the people to transform their ideas and personal initiative into success. To learn more about the company visit www.GoDaddy.com.

Kryistyna HookDirector of Media Relations kryistyna.hook@bbbcommunity.org928.302.3701

https://newsdirect.com/news/bbb-main-st-accelerator-program-now-open-for-applications-363441159

