BBB Tip: Hire A Qualified Contractor for Your Next Home Improvement Project

(WHNT) — Depending on the economy, it can sometimes be a struggle to find a qualified contractor. The job market and supply chain issues can sometimes make hiring for home remodeling and repair projects difficult, and sometimes it can be challenging to find trustworthy, reliable, skilled contractors.

What’s a homeowner to do? Better Business Bureau has the following tips if you are looking for a contractor for your home improvement project.

Hiring a contractor during a shortage or difficult market

Understand the challenges. It’s typical for specialized subcontractors, such as electricians, to prefer to work for general contractors. That arrangement means they can get repeat work instead of depending on one-time projects. Your project may not be high on a contractor’s priority list. Accepting this fact and knowing your search may take some time, can ease some of your stress. You can also ask around and learn which general contractors might be able to help you.



Be prepared to pay more. Be realistic when it comes to how much your project will cost. Bids on your project may be more expensive than what you expected, depending on the current job market and available contractors. Being willing to pay more for in-demand materials and quality work can make you more attractive to contractors.



Be a good communicator. If you communicate clearly and create a comfortable working environment for contractors, they may be more willing to take on your project.



Find contractors by asking other contractors. Beyond asking your friends, neighbors, and family members for recommendations, you can also ask for references from contractors you know. For example, if you’re looking for an electrician, ask your plumber if they can recommend someone.



Be flexible with evening and weekend work. You may be able to find a contractor who is moonlighting while working a 9 am-5 pm, Monday-Friday job. Perhaps this person is building up a client base before starting their own business, or they simply want the extra income.



Start looking before you need someone. If your neighbor gets a stellar kitchen remodel from a quality contractor, get their contact information, even if you aren’t planning a kitchen remodel. This contact information can reduce your search time when you are ready to hire a contractor.



Check with a national association. If word of mouth doesn’t get you any results, try using a pro-finder tool on the National Association of Home Builders or the National Association for the Remodeling Industry. Remember, you’ll still need to check out individual contractors you find on these sites before you hire them, such as looking at their profile on BBB.org.



Do a background check. Once you have a candidate or two, ask the contractor for proof of insurance and licensure. You can also look them up on BBB.org to check their licensure, see their business rating and read customer reviews and complaints.

