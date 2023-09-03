BBB warning about debt relief and credit repair companies
What exactly is a debt consolidation loan? Is it right for you? And how do you get started?
The company, which recently raised $3 million in a funding round led by RET Ventures, wants to give landlords insight into applicants’ behavior — and not just their three-figure credit score. The Buy with Prime feature allows online consumers the option to purchase their items using the store payment method in their Amazon wallet when processing payments through Shopify’s checkout .
Investors continue to flock to money market funds in search of higher yields, posing an ongoing challenge to banks trying to keep deep-pocketed account holders.
A new household budget index from Primerica found the purchasing power of middle-income households increased in July but lags pre-pandemic times.
While September is typically the worst month for stocks, there's reason to believe it might not be as bad as history predicts.
The concentrated hydration booster creates a protective barrier that helps prevent moisture loss.
The move comes after the New York-based company raised $380 million in equity and debt in the past two years. According to the filing, the company sought protection from creditors in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Manhattan, listing both assets and liabilities ranging from $50 million to $100 million. The company was founded by Benedict Dohmen and Santiago Nestares in 2016.
Meta may add a paid subscription option to Instagram and Facebook in Europe, according to The New York Times. The ad-free tier is meant to address European Union (EU) regulations that have diminished some of Meta’s most lucrative data-collection methods. The company said in April that advertising in the EU made up 10 percent of the company’s total revenue.
Walgreens abruptly lost its CEO Roz Brewer Friday, the second top position to be left vacant in less than a month.
X's recently updated privacy policy informed its users it would now collect biometric data as well as users' job and education history, Bloomberg spotted earlier this week. The change was noticed by Alex Ivanovs of Stackdiary, who has a history of finding notable updates in the terms of service of tech companies, having previously found AI-related updates in Brave and Zoom. As Ivanovs points out, X owner Elon Musk has ambitions to enter the AI market with another company, xAI.
Disney pulled its owned channels off of Charter Spectrum late Thursday as the two sides failed to reach a new carriage agreement.
'People assume I am 20 years younger than I really am,' shared a thrilled reviewer.
Inside you'll find a testament to automation's growing global influence, in the form of 100 autonomous robots. The robots, called Rookies, weave in and out between people and deliver parcels, coffee and lunch to Naver's employees, all using 5G. Naver Labs, the company's R&D division, launched using the new headquarters as a test bed for the Rookies.
Sony has unveiled the Xperia 5 V smartphone with some nice high-end features and one fewer camera, along with a slightly lower price tag.
Tesla's redesigned Model 3 has finally gone on sale in China, Europe and elsewhere after leaking out here and there over the last year.
Tesla Model 3 has been updated with new styling inside and out, as well as new features and improved range on the WLTP loop.
Spectrum subscribers tuning in for Florida-Utah got something else.
Lenovo has introduced its new flagship gaming laptop at IFA 2023, and it's the first 16-inch model under the company's Legion brand.
An institutional investor is suing Amazon and its board, including founder and executive chairman Jeff Bezos, over hefty launch contracts they awarded to Bezos’ space company, Blue Origin. The suit, filed by Amazon shareholders the Cleveland Bakers and Teamsters Pension Fund, alleges that the board spent less than 40 minutes approving the launch agreements for Amazon’s Project Kuiper mega-constellation, while not even considering leading launch company (and Blue Origin rival) SpaceX.
New York City’s Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) announced today that it’s disabling the “feature” on its website that made it possible to track people’s movements by entering their credit card info. The MTA says it’s turning off the seven-day history feature for OMNY as part of its commitment to privacy.