BBB warns to not fall for scams when trying to fall in love

Someone lost nearly $20,000 after they fell for a new romance scam that is sweeping the Carolinas, according to the Better Business Bureau.

Imposters are finding victims on dating apps and online and are posing as “sugar mamas” or “sugar daddies” only to steal unsuspecting victims’ money.

The scammers promise a weekly allowance in exchange for affection.

The scammer transfers money to your bank account or a payment service, such as Cash App.

They tell victims to send some of the money to their friend in need as a favor.

In some cases, they ask people to donate to charities that end up being fake.

Nearly 70,000 Americans lost a record $1.3 billion to romance scams in 2022. Social media was the preferred gateway to their hearts and their wallets, according to the Federal Trade Commission.

