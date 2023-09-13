BBB Warns About Online Classic Car Dealer

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

The scams seem to be everywhere these days.

If you’re in the market for a classic car, you likely have seen a number of sketchy online ads. For the past few years it seems the scams, which have always been around, have only multiplied in number. There are also more sophisticated schemes to separate you from your hard-earned cash without giving you that dream classic ride. Now the Better Business Bureau Serving Greater Cleveland is warning consumers about an online dealer taking shoppers for a ride.

Learn about another car selling scam that’s becoming common here.

According to a report from The Chronicle, the BBB is sounding the alarm about Amherst Classic Cars, a classic car dealer which online claims to have a physical location in Amherst, Ohio. However, several consumers who tried buying specific vehicles listed on Facebook Marketplace and the dealer’s website thought it suspicious that they were directed to wire a deposit before specific details about the vehicles or a showing was scheduled.

We would never hand money over to a dealer we know little to nothing about. While in an ideal world we could all trust car dealers to be honest and straightforward, the reality can be starkly different. This is especially true when scammers pose as dealers in an attempt to collect deposits on vehicles which don’t even exist.

In the report, it details out how Amherst Classic Cars has some amazing vehicles in excellent condition, including showing low miles, all for unbelievable prices. Scammers love presenting a “too-good-to-be-true” deal like this because it gets shoppers so excited they stop thinking critically about the details of the transaction. Instead, they pounce and do whatever it takes to secure such an incredible classic vehicle for the money, only to realize later they’ve been duped.

Reportedly, the real Amherst Classic Cars folded and went out of business years ago. Someone seems to be trying to make a quick buck by using the old dealership name and location.

Sign up for the Motorious Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.