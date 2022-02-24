BBC accused of giving Vladimir Putin politician a ‘propaganda’ platform

Prof Michael McFaul, a former US ambassador to Russia, said Mr Milonov was talking 'complete and utter nonsense' and questioned the BBC's 'ethical position'

The BBC has been accused of giving a platform to a Putin “propagandist” and allowing the “absolute falsification of history” to be broadcast.

The Newshour programme on BBC World Service interviewed Vitaly Milonov, a Russian politician in Putin’s ruling party who claimed that Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine is a “reasonable reaction” to “aggression”.

He also said that Putin’s invasion is “a very necessary and important job” and claimed that people in occupied regions in the east of Ukraine are “welcoming the liberators with flowers”.

But the BBC came under fire from Prof Michael McFaul, a former US ambassador to Russia, who asked: “If it was September 1, 1939, would you put on the air a member of the Nazi Party to try and explain this ridiculous absolute falsification of history and information that we just heard from Mr Milonov?”

Prof McFaul, who was the US ambassador in Moscow from 2012 to 2014 and is now a professor of international studies at Stanford University, said it is an “ethical question” for the BBC.

He accused Mr Milonov of talking “complete and utter nonsense”, adding: “I am wondering if we are doing a service for the world by giving him a voice on the BBC?”

‘Utter propagandist uttering nonsense’

Prof McFaul, who was interviewed on the programme just after Milonov, said: “I don’t like to be on the news with an utter propagandist who is uttering nonsense about what is happening in Ukraine - there are no flowers being thrown in front of tanks.

“This is misinformation that we have just broadcast to the world and I am not sure that is an ethical position for the BBC given the gravity of what is going on in Ukraine today.”

Milonov, a politician for the ruling United Russia party, has served as a Member of the State Duma for Saint Petersburg South since 2016.

He has previously been honoured by Putin for his work in drawing up the law banning the dissemination of “gay propaganda” among minors.

The politician is also known for vociferous statements against gays, calling repeatedly for a “moral police” force in St Petersburg and organising raids on gay clubs in Russia's second city.

On Thursday, Milonov defended Putin’s invasion of Ukraine as a “reasonable reaction towards the aggression” adding it is “small payback time” to Europe.

He told the BBC’s Newshour programme: “You used this country for your own personal political needs to act against Russia - and now you did not succeed so you are trying to cry in the most dramatic way that poor Ukraine is under aggression.”

Claiming Europe is to blame for the invasion, he added: “Haven’t you foreseen this situation that if you are trying to force Russia there with the small puppies, trying to bark at Russia, trying to kill Russians in Donetsk and Luhansk, sometimes it can happen vice versa?”

A BBC spokesman said: “It’s vitally important to hear voices from all sides at this time and to try to gain an insight into Russia’s motivations.

“Our presenter robustly challenged Mr Milanov throughout this interview, pointing out that Ukraine is a sovereign country with a right to self-determination.”