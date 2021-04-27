BBC breaks rank over Boris Johnson comments – but is it being used as a pawn in a revenge game?

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Camilla Tominey
·4 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Laura Keunssberg, the BBC&#39;s political editor, reports on the Prime Minister - Maggie Sully/Alamy
Laura Keunssberg, the BBC's political editor, reports on the Prime Minister - Maggie Sully/Alamy

It was a subtle yet significant shift in the way the BBC and ITV report political stories.

The state broadcaster and its commercial rival would ordinarily shy away from confirming newspaper reports that had been categorically denied by Downing Street.

Yet in the case of Boris Johnson allegedly declaring that he would rather see “bodies pile high in their thousands” than order a third lockdown, both appear to have made an intriguing exception.

On Monday, the Prime Minister completely rebuffed claims he had made the controversial remark last autumn after agreeing to a second lockdown – answering “no” when asked if he uttered the comment. It came after he had earlier branded the reports “total, total rubbish”.

Yet that did not stop both the BBC and ITV leading their evening news bulletins by citing sources who contradicted the rebuttal of the high-vis jacket-wearing PM, pictured below.

Britain&#39;s Prime Minister Boris Johnson visits Barratt Homes Development to launch the government&#39;s mortgage guarantee scheme, in Great Oldbury, Gloucestershire - Reuters
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson visits Barratt Homes Development to launch the government's mortgage guarantee scheme, in Great Oldbury, Gloucestershire - Reuters

ITV’s political editor Robert Peston even went so far as to suggest that one of his sources for the story was willing to go on the record, if necessary, raising the possibility of the row escalating further.

He also denied that Dominic Cummings, who is also close to the BBC’s political editor Laura Kuenssberg, was the source of some of his intel, despite once being described as the former Vote Leave campaign director’s “stenographer”.

It came after Michael Gove, Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster, denied Mr Johnson had used the words in a key meeting about a second lockdown, saying: “The idea that he would say any such thing I find incredible.”

Yet it has since emerged the alleged rant happened after that "quad" meeting. Writing for the Spectator online on Monday, Mr Peston claimed: “I am told he shouted it in his study just after he agreed to the second lockdown 'in a rage'. The doors to the Cabinet room and outer office were allegedly open and supposedly a number of people heard.”

So how can the BBC and ITV be so confident that the Prime Minister made the morbid admission?

It is perhaps worth noting that while Mr Peston has denied that Mr Cummings was the “chatty rat” responsible for the Oct 30 leak that a second lockdown would be imminently announced, he makes no such claim in relation to the “bodies” outburst.

He even goes so far as to brag that he has had the story corroborated by “two eyewitnesses – or perhaps I should say 'ear witnesses'”, who he insists did not brief the Daily Mail, who originally reported the incendiary quote.

“So that suggests there are three sources,” adds Mr Peston, seemingly riding a coach and horses through the age-old convention that a journalist should never discuss their sources.

Arguably subject to tighter sourcing rules than ITV, Ms Kuenssberg’s reports on the incident were much more circumspect.

She told the Six and Ten O’Clock News: “Several sources, familiar with private conversations at the time, say the Prime Minister did then suggest he would 'let bodies pile high in their thousands'. At the time, Dominic Cummings was by Boris Johnson’s side. Now the Prime Minister’s former chief adviser is very firmly out of government and very firmly on the warpath.”

She also tweeted: “Attention in SW1 turning to Johnson’s attitude on lockdowns... some of what’s emerging now chimes with what we reported here when we had spoken to more than 20 officials in decision making over the last year...PM was described to us here as sometimes being in ‘let it rip mode’."

Indeed, the phrase does appear in the inside story of Covid written by Ms Kuenssberg in March, when she reported on the BBC News website: “Some days, sources suggest, the Prime Minister would express concern about the virus coming back. Others, he would be in 'let-it-rip mode'. And senior officials expressed deep concern about what seemed to be changes of heart on a daily basis.”

A former BBC employee who once worked closely with Ms Kuenssberg said it would be “unthinkable” for her to have contradicted Downing Street’s denial “without the corroboration of two or three credible sources”, while conceding: “But it is unusual for the BBC to corroborate a story that has been flatly denied by No 10.”

With the “chatty rat” investigation still ongoing amid rumours Mr Cummings has kept recordings of Downing Street conversations, there are two schools of thought as to the broadcasters’ recent interpretation of events.

One is that they have been emboldened by a widely-held view in media circles that No 10 is being increasingly economical with the truth. The other, more worrying, suggestion is that the BBC and ITV are both being used as pawns in a high stakes game of revenge by the Prime Minister’s sworn enemies.

The only thing we seem to know for certain right now is that there are no winners here.

Recommended Stories

  • Boris Johnson denies making ‘sickening’ comment he’d rather let ‘bodies pile high’ than back lockdown

    The prime minister is alleged to have made the remark when England's second lockdown was imposed.

  • Poll finds majority of Americans want better ballot access, as GOP pushes voter-suppression bills

    Nearly three-quarters of Americans are confident in election results, despite Republican arguments to ensure ‘voter confidence’

  • Things are progressing between Lizzo and Chris Evans after she drunkenly slid into his DMs

    Very into this

  • For many U.S. college Republicans, time to 'move on' from Trump

    When a majority of Cornell University's Republican club voted to endorse President Donald Trump in the 2020 election, many of its moderate members left the group. After Joe Biden won and club leader Weston Barker wrote an op-ed in the school paper urging people to accept the Democrat as the legitimately elected president, pro-Trump members defected. The club remains deeply divided months later, Barker said, with its members - like Republicans nationally - split on the best path forward as the party looks to regain some power in next year's midterm congressional elections.

  • Donald Trump’s portrait replaces Barack Obama’s at Smithsonian National Portrait Gallery

    Museum director Kim Sajet says there’s no moral test to be in the Portrait Gallery, ‘otherwise, nobody would be there’

  • Lizzo Updates Fans About Where Things Stand With Chris Evans After Drunkenly Sliding Into His Instagram DMs

    Spoiler alert: They're still in contact...and are making plans. 👀

  • True Texas Project supporter says ‘white power’ to Asian Colleyville council candidate

    Amyn Gilani was campaigning outside Colleyville city hall when he was harassed.

  • Jay-Z shares the ‘the most important thing’ he and Beyoncé can give their kids

    Jay-Z is opening up about family life with Beyoncé — and not pushing their own dreams and aspirations on their three kids.

  • Lizzo's DMs With Chris Evans Are Heating Up

    Lizzo's drunk DM to Chris has really started something...

  • New Performance Cars Are Too Powerful, But Not the 830-HP Ferrari 812

    Call me a hypocrite. I'll just say I contain multitudes.

  • Kings rookie Tyrese Haliburton already signs Nike shoe contract

    Tyrese Haliburton's rookie year just keeps getting better and better.

  • Suspect Arrested In Vicious Assault Of Asian Man On New York Street

    Jarrod Powell, 49, faces charges of attempted murder and two counts of felony assault as a hate crime, police said Tuesday.

  • 'You look like a botched Ken doll': Zac Efron's 'new face' sparks plastic surgery rumours

    Fans are defending the "Baywatch" actor.

  • Fox News argues its hosts didn't need to fact-check election conspiracy theories from Trump's lawyers in response to Smartmatic defamation suit

    Election conspiracy theories have led to a tangle of legal fallout for right-wing media organizations.

  • 'Fast 9' star Jordana Brewster didn't think she deserved to take maternity leave while using a surrogate, but wants moms 'not to cheat themselves' out of that time

    Jordana Brewster wants expecting mothers to know it's OK to take care of yourself and take maternity leave even if you are not carrying your child.

  • Prince Andrew told to abandon secretive trust fund

    The Duke of York was forced to abandon a secretive company set up with a disgraced former Coutts banker after being advised that such financial structures were “not appropriate” for members of the Royal family, The Telegraph understands. The company was incorporated last summer to act as a trust fund for Prince Andrew’s two daughters, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, sources claimed. It was structured as an unlimited company, meaning it would not be required to file accounts with Companies House and could avoid disclosing its profits or income. But the Duke was advised that while such ventures are fairly standard for ultra high net worth individuals, they were not appropriate for a member of the Royal family. As such, the company was abandoned and has never been used. Named Lincelles, after the 18th-century battle against the French in which the British were commanded by the Duke of York, it was set up last June by one of the Duke’s financial advisers. Prince Andrew controlled 75 per cent of the business through his Urramoor Trust. Harry Keogh, another friend and adviser who was the subject of a sexual harassment probe at Coutts, was listed as a fellow controller. The company was incorporated in the same month that the Duke and Duchess of York put their luxury Swiss ski chalet on the market for £17.3million. The couple are being sued by previous owner, Isabelle de Rouvre, who alleges that the Yorks owe her £6.7million from when they bought it for around £18million in 2014. A source close to the Duke insisted that the chalet, which remains on the market, had no connection to Lincelles. Mr Keogh, a former managing director at Coutts, the Queen's bank, resigned in March 2018 after he was accused of touching a female colleague inappropriately and boasting about his sexual exploits.

  • The MIT study that said social distancing does little to stop COVID-19 indoors didn't look at the main way the virus spreads

    The MIT study didn't examine if social distancing stopped coronavirus spreading by large droplets from coughs, or via surfaces.

  • Trump Dragged Closer to Testifying in Protesters’ Suit Accusing His Guards of Assault

    Drew Angerer/GettyFormer President Donald Trump is one step closer to testifying in a New York lawsuit filed by a group of protesters who claim his bodyguards assaulted them in 2015.As The Daily Beast previously reported, the activists had gathered outside Trump Tower to protest the Republican candidate’s derogatory comments on Mexican immigrants. On that September day, soon after the demonstrators assembled on Fifth Avenue outside the skyscraper, several members of Trump’s security team allegedly “violently attacked” them and destroyed their protest banners before a crowd that included reporters.While president, Trump had tried to quash a subpoena that would force him to testify at the civil trial in the Bronx and sit for a videotaped deposition beforehand. In 2019, his lawyers appealed a judge’s order denying his request.On Tuesday, the state’s Appellate Division dismissed Trump’s appeal as moot.“This appeal concerning the proper standard for determining whether a sitting President may be compelled to give videotaped trial testimony about unofficial acts in a civil action against him or her is moot given that the rights of parties will not be directly affected by our determination,” the court said in its ruling, “and that there will not be an immediate consequence of the judgment.”Trump and Don Jr. Lawyer Up for Eric Swalwell’s Jan. 6 Riot LawsuitBenjamin N. Dictor, an attorney for the protesters, said: “We are pleased with the Appellate Division’s decision and look forward to presenting Mr. Trump’s testimony at trial, as would be expected from any adverse party in litigation.”Lawyers for Trump could not be reached for comment.Similarly, the state’s highest court, the Court of Appeals, recently ruled that Summer Zervos’ defamation suit against Trump could proceed because Trump is no longer a sitting president and “the issues presented have become moot.” In that case, Trump called Zervos, a former contestant on The Apprentice, a liar after she came forward in 2016 with allegations he groped her and kissed her without her consent.The activists behind the Bronx lawsuit include Efrain Galicia, Florencia Tejeda Perez, Gonzalo Cruz Franco, and Miguel Villalobos. (Another plaintiff, Johnny Garcia, died in February 2019.) Trump, his presidential campaign, and the Trump Organization are listed as defendants, as are Trump bodyguards including longtime fixer Keith Schiller, Gary Uher, Edward Jon Deck, Jr., and security personnel referred to as John Does 3 and 4.The plaintiffs, described as “a group of human rights activists of Mexican origin,” had fashioned banners satirizing Trump’s campaign slogan with the words “Trump: Make America Racist Again!” They also wore white robes and hoods after Galicia learned that former Ku Klux Klan leader David Duke had endorsed Trump.On the afternoon of Sept. 3, 2015, Trump held a press conference inside Trump Tower and journalists and protesters gathered outside. Cruz and Perez waited on a public sidewalk on Fifth Avenue, opposite the building’s entrance.Soon after Cruz put on his KKK parody costume, Uher allegedly shoved him. While Perez recorded the incident, Deck allegedly ordered her to stop filming and remove her costume before he yanked her by the wrist and shoved her down the sidewalk toward Cruz.Holy cow. Scuffles breaking out at trump hdq w trump aides trying to move anti trump protesters. More @NY1— Josh Robin (@joshrobin) September 3, 2015 The complaint says reporters began to record and document the tussle, too. Galicia and Garcia arrived with three signs soon after this encounter, setting two banners against cement planters on the sidewalk. According to the suit, Uher and an unnamed guard immediately approached the men and tossed them to the ground.When Galicia recovered his signs and put them back up, Schiller “swiftly and menacingly approached Galicia” before ripping one of the posters in half and walking off with the other.Galicia followed Schiller, who allegedly ignored Galicia's demands to return his property, and reached around the guard to retrieve his sign. Schiller then “swung around and struck Galicia with a closed fist on the head with such force that it caused Galicia to stumble backwards,” the complaint alleges. An unnamed guard then “placed his hands around Galicia’s neck in an effort to choke him,” the suit claims.trump aides tearing away anti trump signs and hitting anti trump protester coming up @NY1— Josh Robin (@joshrobin) September 3, 2015 The complaint includes claims for assault and battery, tortious interference with political speech, negligent hiring and retention, and negligent supervision.It was one of 75 court battles that the former president-elect faced in November 2016 as he prepared to move into the White House.Tuesday’s appellate court ruling comes a year and a half after Bronx County Judge Doris Gonzalez denied Trump's motion to quash the subpoena.In September 2019, Trump’s legal team—which includes Marc Kasowitz and Lawrence Rosen—filed an appeal claiming the court “erred in failing to determine, as required by the U.S. Constitution and other applicable law, that President Trump was the only source available for testimony” on his ties to the defendants and “in erroneously concluding that the President’s testimony was ‘indispensable’” to the activists’ claims.This month, the activists’ lawyers—Nathaniel K. Charny, Roger J. Bernstein and Dictor—filed a motion to dismiss Trump’s appeal as moot “in light of his return to private citizen status.”In a court filing last week, they added that Trump’s testimony is relevant because the alleged “conduct of the security guards was committed at the express or implied direction, and with express and implied approval of” the reality TV star-turned president.Read more at The Daily Beast.Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast hereGet our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • '13 Going on 30' star Judy Greer says that fans called her 'awful' because they assumed she was like her sneaky character

    The actress, who starred as Jenna Rink's best friend named Lucy Wyman, opened up to Insider about fans not being able to separate her from her role.

  • Trump’s popularity falls among Republicans, according to new poll

    Approval for GOP at 50 per cent for first time against former president