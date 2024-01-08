BBC 'confused' by former Strictly star Amanda Abbington's claims she has PTSD from show

The BBC are said to be 'confused' by former Strictly star Amanda Abbington's claims the show gave her PTSD (BBC)

The BBC is said to be confused by Amanda Abbington’s claims that taking part in Strictly Come Dancing left her with Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD).

The Sherlock actress, 51, made a sudden departure from last year’s series, citing “personal reasons” in week five of the BBC dance competition.

She is reported to have requested access to footage of their rehearsals amid rumours of a feud with her former professional partner Giovanni Pernice.Strictly bosses are said to have known nothing about her PTSD.

A source told the MailOnline: “Amanda’s reason for quitting Strictly was an entirely different one to her PTSD.

“She told production of a totally different medical condition and they [were] hugely supportive of her and did all they could to help.

“Nobody seems to quite understand what is going on here.”

Abbington dismissed a fallout with Pernice on social media, branding the claims “b******t,” telling people on Instagram to “shut up” about it.

She and Pernice – who has worked on Strictly since 2015 – were seen hugging and appearing friendly during their appearances on the show, which is hosted by Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman.

A second source noted to the publication how “all you’d see at the studio were the pair of them hugging and kissing”.

The Standard has contacted representatives for the BBC, Amanda Abbington and Giovanni Pernice for comment.