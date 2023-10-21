The BBC’s deep-rooted prejudice is fuelling the poison of anti-Semitism

Since the Holocaust Jewish people have uttered the invocation “never again”. Never again will the Jewish people suffer massacres simply because they are Jewish. But on 7th October 2023 there was a pogrom in Israel. The horror of it will resonate for decades.

At times of significant crisis like this, our nation’s great institutions take on an increased importance. In the case of the BBC we expect it to provide us with accurate, unbiased reporting. But the BBC’s reporting of the Hamas terrorist attacks and subsequent conflict has been a failure of both journalistic credibility and public duty.

The pain of the deadliest day for the Jewish people since the Holocaust has been sharpened by the failures of our national broadcaster. And these failures have dangerous real-world consequences for Britain’s Jewish community.

It might seem hard to imagine that the BBC could embarrass itself more than its sickening refusal to recognise the beheading of babies, the rape of teenage girls and the kidnapping of disabled children as terrorism.

Even when its perpetrator, Hamas, is legally defined in the UK as a terrorist organisation. And even when multiple examples emerged this week of the BBC using the words ‘terrorist’ and ‘terrorism’ in its reporting of other tragedies the corporation held its line and brazenly ignored its own hypocrisy. Belatedly, two weeks after the massacre of over 1400 innocent people, and with hundreds still held hostage, the BBC gave some ground and announced it would no longer describe Hamas as ‘militants’. It will instead call them ‘a proscribed terrorist organisation’. Many will feel this is too little, too late.

Then, this week the situation reached a new and disturbing low. Following the explosion at the Al-Alhi hospital in Gaza, the BBC rushed to judgement. Without checking, without verification, without establishing the facts, its reporters and social media feeds announced without qualification that Israel was responsible for the explosion and the tragic loss of life.

Why did they do this? Why did the BBC unquestioningly accept the word of a murderous terrorist group like Hamas? What drove this rush to blame Israel before the facts were known?

Those who took the time to investigate properly have come to the conclusion that stray rockets launched by Islamic Jihad, Hamas’s sister organisation in terrorist outrage, were the culprit. But by then, the damage was done.

On multiple platforms the BBC had blamed Israel before the facts were known and other media organisations picked up their line. Across the world people believed Israel was responsible for the bombing of a hospital. More anti-Semitic violence and anger followed, from riots in several cities in the Middle East to the cancellation of a series of crucial diplomatic meetings with Arab leaders that had been planned by US President Biden.

The thing is mistakes happen once, maybe twice. When they happen multiple times they are not mistakes. They are institutional fault lines which reveal bias and deep-rooted prejudice. And this takes us to the heart of the issue.

Again and again, the BBC seems to have a problem when it comes to the Jewish State and by extension the Jewish community. The organisation has form. Just one recent example is its inaccurate reporting of an anti-Semitic attack on a coach in London that was taking a Jewish group, including schoolchildren, to celebrate the festival of Hanukkah.

The BBC claimed anti-Muslim slurs were used by those on the coach. Despite well-reasoned and robust complaints, the BBC held its line and refused to withdraw the accusation. But after an investigation, the media regulator OFCOM ruled that the BBC had made a serious editorial misjudgement and had failed to follow its own guidelines on accuracy and impartiality. The horrible truth was that it was the Jewish people on the bus who had faced racial abuse.

The BBC must therefore urgently ask itself the following questions. What are the institutional biases which mean that this keeps happening? What is it about its reporting which consistently leads to these failures? Is it prepared to undertake the challenging level of self-examination required to really get to grips with the anti-Israel bias that has existed at the BBC for far too long?

And, most importantly, does it realise the impact its inaccurate reporting has on the daily lives of Britain’s Jewish community, young and old?

For there is no getting away from the fact that the security of Britain’s Jewish community is at stake.

When the BBC gets its reporting this badly wrong it fuels the dangerous poison of anti-Semitism. It sets up false equivalences between a nation responding to the worst terrorist attack in its history and the genocidal cult Hamas which cares nothing for human life, Israeli or Palestinian. It provides excuses for the prejudiced to act out their racism online or, more frighteningly, in the real world.

Since Hamas attacked Israel just a few days ago Jewish schoolchildren in the UK have been advised to hide any signs of their religion on the way to school. Antisemitic incidents in the UK have increased by over 1300%.

It is a terrible indictment that our national broadcaster is only making this problem worse.

Danny Cohen was the Director of BBC Television from 2013 to 2015

