BBC finds itself guilty of ‘serious editorial misconduct’

The BBC has identified multiple cases of “serious editorial malpractice” following the introduction of a new internal whistleblowing policy, The Telegraph can disclose.

Documents obtained by the Telegraph show that, as of the autumn, at least two members of staff were found to have engaged in serious editorial malpractice, since the charge was added to the BBC’s internal whistleblowing scheme in 2022.

The whistleblowing scheme is designed to allow staff to report any information that they believe shows malpractice at the BBC.

The latest figures – revealed for the first time in the documents – show that 13 whistleblowing reports were received by the corporation between April and October 2023, of which eight met a threshold for a formal investigation.

Internal reports, obtained under the Freedom of Information Act, show a “significant increase in the percentage of whistleblowing investigations upholding/partially upholding concerns”.

In the 2021/22 financial year, 16 per cent of whistleblowing cases were upheld or partially upheld, rising to 31 per cent in 2022/23 and 62.5 per cent between April and October 2023 – when the data was collated.

Rows over BBC’s impartiality

The disclosures follow a series of rows over the BBC’s impartiality and accuracy, including criticism over the corporation’s claim in January that Harvard’s president was a “casualty of campus culture wars”, when she resigned following criticisms of her response to anti-Semitism on campus, and allegations that she plagiarised parts of her academic work.

Separately, Samir Shah, the incoming BBC chairman has previously suggested that Gary Lineker, the football presenter, breached the BBC’s social media rules in social media posts about Tory MPs during a row about the Government’s Rwanda policy.

None of the findings of “serious editorial malpractice” relate to Lineker, The Sunday Telegraph understands. Lineker insists he did not breach any rules.

The findings of serious editorial malpractice followed formal investigations under a new clause of the BBC’s recently-introduced whistleblowing policy, which added to the document in 2022.

It defines “serious editorial malpractice” as “conduct involving a serious breach of the BBC editorial guidelines that takes place in an editorial context” and “has a serious impact on others”, “poses a serious risk to the BBC’s reputation”, or “departs from the BBC’s commitment to maintaining the highest standards of ethics. honesty, openness and accountability”.

The whistleblowing policy states: “Examples include, but are not limited to: Knowingly reporting false or manifestly inaccurate information to intentionally mislead an audience, or misrepresent the facts; Making an editorial decision knowing that it breaches the Editorial Guidelines; Failure or refusal to safeguard the dignity and/or physical or emotional welfare of children or young people (i.e. anyone aged under 18) or a vulnerable adult.”

The two cases identified by the Telegraph from documents obtained under the Freedom of Information Act are believed to relate to “external activities” by two BBC staff members which the corporation insists had no impact on material that was ultimately broadcast or published by the corporation, or conduct in the workplace.

Both investigations were concluded by October 2023.

The BBC’s whistleblowing policy encourages anyone who works for the corporation, as employees, casual staff or contributors, to raise any “honestly-held concern of malpractice” within the corporation.

They can do so either via their line managers, or by raising concerns with Balram Valiath, the corporation’s quality and risk director, or a third party organisation that takes anonymous calls from whistleblowers.

A BBC spokesman said: “We expect the highest standards from our staff and to ensure we meet those standards we have long-established policies and processes in place.

“These include an improved and expanded whistleblowing policy which enable staff, contributors and former staff to raise any issues, confidentially and in confidence. Allegations are investigated and if they are upheld then appropriate action will be taken.”

