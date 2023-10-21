BBC’s Israel reporting failures are a danger to Jews, claims ex-executive

The destruction caused by an explosion at Al Ahli in Gaza, A BBC correspondent had initially claimed 'It’s hard to see what else this could be' other than an Israel strike - Shutterstock

The BBC’s “failures” over its reporting of the Israel-Hamas conflict have had “dangerous, real-world consequences” for British Jews, a former director of the corporation’s television channels has said.

Writing in The Telegraph, Danny Cohen said BBC coverage of incidents including the explosion at Gaza’s al-Ahli hospital, have exposed institutional “bias and deep-rooted prejudice” at the corporation. The BBC said it disagreed with his characterisation.

Mr Cohen accused the broadcaster of having “rushed to judgement” over the explosion at the hospital in Gaza last week, when it announced “without qualification that Israel was responsible for the explosion and the tragic loss of life”.

He added: “Other media organisations picked up their line. Across the world, people believed Israel was responsible for the bombing of a hospital. More anti-Semitic violence and anger followed.”

A BBC correspondent had initially claimed that: “It’s hard to see what else this could be, really, given the size of the explosion other than an Israeli air strike or several air strikes”.

The corporation acknowledged that the reporter was “wrong to speculate” but insisted “he at no point reported that it was an Israeli strike”.

The cause of the explosion at the hospital has been intensely disputed - Shutterstock

Mr Cohen’s intervention came as the head of the corporation’s Executive Complaints Unit insisted in a letter to Jeremy Brier, a prominent KC, that its policy of refusing to describe Hamas as “terrorists” was not “a departure from impartiality”.

The BBC denied that Britain’s designation of Hamas as a terror group required the corporation to describe its operatives as terrorists.

Mr Cohen said the BBC’s “mistakes” amounted to “institutional fault lines which reveal bias and deep-rooted prejudice”.

He cited a news article in 2021 reporting that students travelling in a bus were targeted in an anti-Semitic incident. Ofcom ruled that the BBC caused “significant distress” to the Jewish community when it reported that the students used anti-Muslim slurs.

It criticised the broadcaster for failing to report that an audio recording from the bus was disputed. The phrase which the BBC had interpreted as “dirty Muslims”, said in English, was identified by others as a Hebrew phrase which translated as: “Call someone, it’s urgent.”

‘Excuses for the prejudiced’

Mr Cohen said: “When the BBC gets its reporting this badly wrong it fuels the dangerous poison of anti-Semitism ... It provides excuses for the prejudiced to act out their racism online or, more frighteningly, in the real world.”

A BBC spokesman said: “We wouldn’t agree with this characterisation of the BBC. Our starting point is always impartiality, and we take that incredibly seriously. That’s why we take so much effort to get our coverage of significant and complex world events right.

“In amongst thousands of hours of news broadcasting, there will always be some errors – and live reporting will always bring with it huge challenges, particularly when it is on the ground in the toughest of circumstances. Where we do get things wrong, we always hold up our hands – as we did this week when one of our correspondents was wrong to speculate – along with others – about the cause of the Al-Ahli hospital explosion, even if he at no point reported that it was an Israeli strike.

“Audiences are coming to the BBC in their millions – looking for information they can trust, expert analysis they can rely on and first-hand, on the ground reporting. We are 100 per cent committed to getting that right. The BBC always listens and will continue to have a dialogue with audiences on our reporting and meet with Jewish community representatives and staff.”

