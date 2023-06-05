Get Into Nature: BBC urges people to celebrate the wild in June

Elsie Wright, 89, says she loves listening to the birds in her garden in Salford

People across England are being encouraged to get outside and connect with nature as part of a BBC campaign.

The local radio and regional television initiative has been inspired by BBC Wild Isles and the Wildlife Trusts' 30 Days Wild project.

Ideas include spotting bees, planting or walking barefoot in the grass.

Elsie Wright, 89, from Salford said her garden, which includes a "nectar cafe" full of poppies and lupins, had become her "haven".

She said the beautiful pink poppies attracted bees which now nested in her roof.

Ms Wright is "very proud" of her hedgerow too.

According to the Wildlife Trusts, 80% of hedgerows have been lost in the UK in the last century and some 118,000 miles have disappeared since 1950.

"I sit here at 08:30 every morning to feed the birds. I love listening to the blackbirds and jackdaws. It's my little haven," Ms Wright said.

People are asked to think about how they could create spaces to help nature thrive

Her son Alan works for Lancashire Wildlife Trust, which has been asking people to do one "wild" thing every day in June.

"It could be something as simple as spotting different types of bees in your garden or looking for newts in a pond. Things you can do in both urban and rural environments," he said.

The Wildlife Trusts' 30 Days Wild campaign is thought to be the UK's biggest nature challenge, with people taking part in their gardens or surrounding neighbourhood.

Ms Wright says her poppies and lupins attract lots of bees

People are urged to look out for newts and any kind of wildlife for 30 days in June

Mr Wright said the annual project "encourages people to get out and about for our physical and mental health and to discover local wildlife living on our doorsteps".

The BBC across England is also celebrating nature throughout June with the Get Into Nature campaign, with local radio and regional television teams broadcasting from wild spaces in communities and sharing stories from people who regularly connect with nature.

