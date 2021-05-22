BBC is ‘one journalistic lapse’ from falling apart, ex-chairman Lord Grade warns

Lord Grade has called for an overhaul of the BBC's culture - CHARLIE FORGHAM-BAILEY

The BBC is “one journalistic lapse” from “bringing the whole house down”, a former chairman of the corporation has warned.

Lord Grade of Yarmouth, who advises the Government on public service broadcasting, says the Martin Bashir scandal shows “the time for hand-wringing is well past”, and calls for an overhaul of the culture at the corporation.

The peer was backed by senior Government sources who are warning of a shake up when the BBC’s royal charter is reviewed unless it can demonstrate how it will not repeat the mistakes exposed by Lord Dyson’s report.

Lord Hall of Birkenhead, who was heavily criticised in the report, on Saturday night resigned as chairman of the National Gallery, saying the episode had become a "distraction" for an organisation he "deeply cared about".

Ministers want reassurances from the BBC that the checks and balances introduced since Bashir used fake bank statements to persuade the late Princess Diana to give her interview to Panorama in 1995 mean that it can never happen again.

Bashir on Saturday night rejected claims the interview was ultimately responsible for her death in his first interview since Lord Dyson's report, after the Princess' brother Earl Spencer drew a direct line between the two events in Thursday's new Panorama into the scandal.

Princess Diana's interview with Bashir in 1995, which Prince Harry and Earl Spencer have indirectly blamed for her death - PA

A senior Government source said: “Next year’s mid-term charter review is an opportunity to strengthen the BBC’s governance arrangements if necessary.

“We will reflect carefully on Lord Dyson’s report, to ensure that recent reforms would prevent the appalling failures that he sets out in.

“The BBC's reputation has taken a significant knock. We need to restore trust in it to make sure this can never happen again."

Ministers are now considering a proposal from Lord Grade for a separate Ofcom-style “content board”, chaired by a main board member of the BBC, to handle complaints.

They are also concerned that a culture at the BBC means the corporation is reluctant to admit its mistakes, and they want bosses to carry a root and branch cultural overhaul ahead of an expected shake up of how the corporation is run next year.

BBC insiders said the cultural problem was made worse by an abundance of BBC lifers at the expense of more executives with outside experience.

Writing in The Telegraph, Lord Grade said: “I hope that the BBC board and the Government will look at this proposed reform in the lead up to next year’s midterm governmental review of the BBC.

“The time for hand-wringing is well past. The time for a reformed culture led by governance reform is now, before another journalistic “lapse” brings the whole house down.

“Journalism from the BBC is too important to our democratic blood stream to risk another serious error.”

Separately Tory MP Andrew Griffith, a former Sky executive and, with Lord Grade, a member of the Government’s Public Service Broadcasting Advisory Panel, calls in The Telegraph for the BBC to become a “People’s BBC” which would “aspire to civil aviation levels of openness in seeking to use every error as an opportunity to learn”.

In an interview with The Sunday Times, Bashir apologised directly to Princes William and Harry, but rejected claims that he was ultimately responsible for her death.

The disgraced broadcaster said: “I never wanted to harm Diana in any way and I don’t believe we did.”

In the interview, published with a photograph of Diana, Princess of Wales, cradling Mr Bashir’s third child Eliza in 1996, he says it is unfair to hold him responsible for what happened to her following the Panorama interview.

Bashir said: “I don’t feel I can be held responsible for many of the other things that were going on in her life, and the complex issues surrounding those decisions.

“I can understand the motivation [of Earl Spencer’s comments] but to channel the tragedy, the difficult relationship between the royal family and the media purely on to my shoulders feels a little unreasonable ... The suggestion I am singularly responsible I think is unreasonable and unfair.”

Ministers are reluctant to set a deadline for action to change the culture at the corporation but one said they wanted to see a response “urgently”.

One source said: “There is a cultural problem which we knew was there but which has been demonstrated very clearly by what has come out around Bashir.

“There are real questions around the culture throughout the organisation. The need for the BBC to consider whether it takes measures to address the culture, impartiality, diversity of thought, and editorial oversight was always there.

“This has made the need all the more urgent because clearly people expect things to change and they need to be reassured and have confidence that the BBC has put in place proper safeguards to stop anything like this from ever happening again.”

Culture secretary Oliver Dowden and Culture minister John Whittingdale are now due to hold talks with BBC chairman Richard Sharp and BBC director general Tim Davie soon.

BBC sources have insisted that it was a “normal hiring process” however Mr Davie is understood to have asked for Mr Bashir’s recruitment file “to make sure of that but there is no sense that there is anything wrong in the process that we are aware of”.

Mr Whittingdale is expected to be hauled before MPs in the House of Commons tomorrow to answer questions about the scandal.

Lord Hall on Saturday resigned from his post at the National Gallery - PA

Ofcom, which regulates the BBC, is also expected to carry out an assessment looking at what stage it might have stepped in if the scandal had happened today.

BBC insiders are also braced for the expected appointment of former Daily Mail editor Paul Dacre as the new chairman of the regulator in coming weeks.

The BBC board is expected to meet soon to look at how it can strengthen its role. A BBC source said on Saturday night that it would listen to any arguments around further steps on governance as long as it recognised the changes made since 1995.

A BBC source said: "No one underestimates the significance of the failures of the past or the shameful way this interview was procured.

"We all accept that and those who care about the BBC want a BBC that is of the highest standards and performs a really good role in national life both here and abroad.

"We also need to make sure that we judge the shape of the BBC going forward based on where it is but that does mean that we are in any way resistant to further change where that makes sense and where that strengthens the BBC in the role that it can play in the country."

Culture change requires a ‘People’s BBC’

By Andrew Griffith MP

There will always be those who sin against their profession – broadcasting is no exception. But for every Bashir or Savile, there is a woman or man of courage willing to speak up for what is right. The BBC’s catastrophic failure in the case of Panorama was to denigrate rather than to listen to that voice in Matt Wiessler. It was a failure of culture and as they contemplate the future, BBC veterans know that culture is the hardest thing to change.

It is a huge positive that in Tim Davie the BBC has its first DG outside of the ‘magic circle’. In previously running the well-regarded commercial arm he will have witnessed first-hand the attitudes of some of his News and Current Affairs colleagues. This is his chance to reinvent the organisation as the ‘People’s BBC’ and in so doing to head off those who seek more profound change. There are three tests that the BBC should now pass, similar to those posed by the Culture Secretary in March for the long term future of the BBC.

First - and easily the hardest fence for a People’s BBC to hurdle - can it really learn to love its licence fee payers and to represent all their views? Matt Wiessler spoke for millions when he said: "There is this culture within the BBC, that the little people... we don't really need to be addressed". Far too many people intuitively sense a BBC culture of looking down noses in the manner of a patrician GP examining a particularly offensive specimen.

Plurality at the BBC cannot just mean having a Governor or two without a CBE or Damehood. Mainstream opinion on subjects such as law and order and Brexit needs to see that it has a voice.

Politicians and regulators share some culpability. By failing to produce anything but the most elastic definition of what constitutes public service content in return for the billions which fall into its lap each year, it is near-impossible for the BBC to build a meritocratic, performance culture based on the objective delivery of targets.

This is rightly one of the questions that the Public Service Broadcasting Advisory Panel has been asked to offer advice to the Secretary of State.

Second, can the BBC embrace a culture of openness.

It seems likely some form of BBC licence fee will continue for years to come. But toast cannot be buttered on both sides and with great freedom comes great responsibility. A People’s BBC would not have to have information dragged out of it but would confidently embrace radical transparency on spending. Similarly, a People’s BBC would aspire to civil aviation levels of openness in seeking to use every error as an opportunity to learn.

Finally, can it end the class structure within the BBC? No, not the obvious one that has long since been 'woked away' but the two-tier value system that sees a club class of on screen talent, senior managers and favoured suppliers entertained behind the rope from ‘Glasto’ to The Proms whilst BBC staff toil backstage and licence fee payers stand in the rain for a glimpse as fleets of expense-account cars whisk past.

Andrew Griffith MP is a former broadcasting executive at Sky and is Member of Parliament for Arundel and South Downs