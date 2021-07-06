BBC pay 2020-2021: The full list of star salaries

Zoe Ball

The BBC has published the latest list of its highest-paid stars as part of its annual report.

Some stars have had pay increases, while others have dropped down the list.

Not all earnings are published - for example, Graham Norton's BBC One chat show is not included because that is produced by BBC Studios, which is classed as a commercial entity.

The stars of other high profile programmes produced by BBC Studios, such as EastEnders, Strictly Come Dancing and Top Gear, are also missing for the same reason.

But here are the presenters who earned above £150,000 at the BBC in 2020-2021, and whose salaries have been published in the annual report:

▼ Gary Lineker - £1,360,000-£1,364,999

Match of the Day, Premier League and FA Cup, Sports Personality of the Year

2019/2020: £1,750,000-£1,754,999

2018/2019: £1,750,000-£1,754,999

▼ Zoe Ball - £1,130,000-£1,134,999

Radio 2's Zoe Ball Breakfast Show

2019/2020: £1,360,000-£1,364,999

2018/2019: £370,000-£374,999

▼ Steve Wright - £465,000-£469,999

Radio 2's Steve Wright in the Afternoon and Steve Wright's Sunday Love Songs

2019/2020: £475,000-£479,999

2018/2019: £465,000-£469,999

▼ Huw Edwards - £425,000-£429,999

News at Six and News at Ten, News Channel, election night and news specials

2019/2020: £465,000-£469,999

2018/2019: £490,000-£494,999

▼ Fiona Bruce - £405,000-£409,999

Question Time and presenting on BBC One

2019/2020: £450,000-£454,999

2018/2019: £255,000-£259,999

▲ Stephen Nolan - £405,000-£409,999

The Nolan Show on Radio Ulster, Nolan Live on BBC One (Northern Ireland), The Stephen Nolan Show on 5 Live

2019/2020: £390,000-£394,999

2018/2019: £325,000-£329,999

➤ Lauren Laverne - £395,000-£399,999

BBC 6 Music Breakfast Show, 6 Music Recommends, Radio 4's Desert Island Discs

2019/2020: £395,000 - £399,999

2018/2019: £305,000-£309,999

▼ Vanessa Feltz - £390,000-£394,999

Radio 2 Early Breakfast Show, Radio London Breakfast Show, Radio 2 cover

2019/2020: £405,000-£409,999

2018/2019: £355,000-£359,999

➤ Alan Shearer - £390,000-£394,999

Match of the Day: Premier League and FA Cup

2019/2020: £390,000-£394,999

2018/2019: £440,000-£444,999

▲ Scott Mills - £375,000-£379,999

Radio 1's The Scott Mills Show, Radio 5's The Scott Mills and Chris Stark Show, cover on Radio 1 and Radio 2

2019/2020: £345,000-£349,999

2018/2019: £285,000-£289,999

▼ Ken Bruce - £365,000-£369,999

Radio 2's Mid Morning Show, Eurovision Song Contest

2019/2020: £385,000-£389,999

2018/2019: £280,000-£284,999

▼ Andrew Marr - £335,000-£339,999

The Andrew Marr Show, Radio 4's Start the Week, Documentaries for BBC One and election night

2019/2020: £360,000-£364,999

2018/2019: £390,000-£394,999

▼ Emily Maitlis - £325,000-£329,999

BBC Two's Newsnight

2019/2020: £370,000-£374,999

2018/2019: £260,000-£264,999

▲ George Alagiah - £325,000-£329,999

News at Six and News at Ten

2018/2019: £315,000-£319,999

▲ Greg James - £310,000-£314,999

Radio 1 Breakfast Show, Radio 4's Rewinder

2019/2020: £275,000-£279,999

2018/2019: £225,000-£229,999

▼ Jeremy Vine - £295,000-£299,999

Daily show on Radio 2

2019/2020: £320,000-£324,999

2018/2019: £290,000-£294,999

▼ Nicky Campbell - £295,000-£299,999

Radio 5 Live Breakfast Show, Your Call

2019/2020: £300,000-£304,999

2018/2019: £340,000-£345,999

▲ Dan Walker - £295,000-£295,999

BBC One's Breakfast, Football Focus

2019/2020: £260,000-£264,999

2018/2019: £280,000-£284,999

▲ Sophie Raworth - £280,000-£284,999

BBC News at Six, BBC News at Ten, election programme

2019/2020: £275,000-£279,999

2018/2019: £265,000-£269,999

▲ Mishal Husain - £275,000-£279,999

Radio 4's Today programme, BBC One presenting, Radio 4's From Our Home Correspondent

2019/2020: £265,000-£269,999

2018/2019: £255,000-£259,999

▼ Jo Whiley - £275,000-£279,999

Radio 2 evening show

2019/2020: £280,000-£284,999

2018/2019: £270,000-£274,999

➤ Sara Cox - £275,000-£279,999

Radio 2 Drivetime show

2019/2020: £275,000-£279,000

2018/2019: £235,000-£239,999

▼ Nick Robinson - £270,000-£274,999

Radio 4's Today programme, Radio 4's Political Thinking, Radio 4 documentaries

2019/2020: £295,000-£299,999

2018/2019: £290,000-£294,999

▼ Evan Davis - £270,000-£274,999

Radio 4's PM and Radio 4's The Bottom Line

2019/2020: £275,000-£279,999

2018/2019: £275,000-£279,999

▼ Jason Mohammad - £270,000-£274,999

Daily BBC Wales programme and other BBC Wales TV output, Final Score, Radio 2's Good Morning Sunday

2019/2020: £285,000-£289,999

2018/2019: £355,000-£359,999

▼ Laura Kuenssberg - £260,000-£264,999

Political editor

2019/2020: £290,000-£294,999

2018/2019: £250,000-£254,999

▼ Martha Kearney - £250,000-£254,999

Radio 4's Today programme, Radio 4 documentaries

2019/2020: £255,000-£255,999

2018/2019: £245,000-£249,999

▲ Naga Munchetty - £255,000-£259,999

BBC Breakfast, Radio 5 Live (from January 2021)

2019/2020: £195,000 - £199,999

2018/2019: £190,000 - £194,999

▲ Justin Webb - £255,000-£259,999

Radio 4's Today programme

2019/2020: £250,000-£254,999

2018/2019: £245,000-£249,999

▲ Mark Chapman - £250,000-£254,999

Radio 5 Live Sport, weekly Premier League highlights, Rugby League and NFL

2019/2020: £245,000-£249,999

2018/2019: £230,000 - £234,999

▼ Sarah Montague - £245,000-£249,999

Radio 4's World at One

2019/2020: £250,000-£254,999

2018/2019: £240,000-£244,999

➤ Nick Grimshaw - £240,000-£244,999

Radio 1's drivetime show

2019/2020: £240,000-£244,999

2018/2919: £310,000-£314,999

▼ Emma Barnett - £240,000-£249,999

Radio 5 Live's The Emma Barnett Show (until December 2020), Radio 4's Woman's Hour, BBC Two's Newsnight

2019/2020: £260,000-£264,999

2018/2019: Not listed

▲ Amol Rajan - £240,000-£249,999

Media Editor, Radio 4's The Media Show, BBC Radio 4's Today programme, cover on Radio 2, Radio 4's ReThink, TV documentaries

2019/2020: £205,000-£209,999

2018/2019: £210,000 - £214,999

▼ Jon Sopel - £230,000-£234,999

North America editor

2019/2020: £235,000-£239,999

2018/2019: £240,000-£244,999

▲ Trevor Nelson: £230,000-£234,999

Radio 2's Rhythm Nation, weekend shows on 1Xtra

2019/2020: £220,000-£224,999

2018/2019: £165,000-£169,999

▼ Tina Daheley - £225,000-£229,999

Radio 2 Breakfast Show, Beyond Today podcast, BBC One News, BBC Breakfast cover, BBC World Service's The Cultural Frontline, cover for Woman's Hour

2019/2020: £255,000-£259,999

2018/2019: £185,000-£189,999

➤ Jeremy Bowen: £220,000-£224,999

Middle East editor

2019/2020: £220,000-£224,999

2018/2019: £215,000 - £219,999

▲ Katya Adler - £220,000-£224,999

Europe Editor

2019/2020: £210,000 - £214,999

2018/2019: £205,000-£209,999

➤ Mary Berry - £215,000-£219,999

A range of TV programmes and series

2019/2020:£215,000-£219,999

2018/2019: £195,000-£199,999

▼ Kirsty Wark - £210,000-£214,999

BBC Two's Newsnight, cover for Radio 4's Start the Week and Talking Books

2019/2020: £215,000-£219,999

2018/19: Not listed

▼ Clive Myrie - £205,000-£209,999

BBC News Channel, BBC One and Panorama

2019/2020: £215,000-£219,999

2018/2019: £200,000-£204,999

➤ Fergal Keane - £205,000-£209,999

Special Correspondent, World Service and Radio 4 documentaries

2019/2020: £205,000-£209,999

2018/2019: £195,000 - £199,999

▲ Faisal Islam - £205,000-£209,999

Economics editor

2019/2020: £155,000-£159,999

2018/2019: Did not appear

▲ Rachel Burden - £205,000-£209,999

5 Live Breakfast, cover on BBC Breakfast and Your Call, Coronavirus: Your Questions Answered

2019/2020: £175,000-£179,999

2018/2019: £170,000 - £174,999

★ Louis Theroux - £200,000 - £204,999

A range of programmes, podcasts and series

2019/2020: Did not appear

The rest of the list:

£195,000-£199,999

Jermaine Jenas

£190,000-£194,999

Mark Easton

Simon Jack

Charlie Stayt

£185,000-£189,999

Louise Minchin

Sarah Smith

£175,000-£179,999

Jonathan Agnew

Reeta Chakrabarti

Michael Vaughan

£170,000-£174,999

Ben Brown

Victoria Derbyshire

Annie Mac

James Naughtie

£165,000-£169,999

Clara Amfo

Gabby Logan

£160,000-£164,999

Orla Guerin

Shaun Keaveny

Simon McCoy

£155,000-£159,999

Joanna Gosling

Steve Lamacq

Graham Norton

£150,000-£154,999