BBC presenter accused of paying underage girl for explicit pics identified by his wife, cleared by police

The BBC presenter who was accused of paying a teenage girl for explicit pictures was identified Wednesday, the same day London police said they found no evidence of a crime.

Huw Edwards, 61, was identified in a statement from his wife. The BBC and British tabloids had previously avoided printing his name due to strict libel laws in the U.K.

Hours before Edwards was revealed as the suspect, police said they would not be pursuing criminal charges in the case.

The baffling scandal erupted July 7, when a British tabloid reported that an unnamed BBC presenter with a “familiar face who is known to millions” had paid a young woman $45,000 for explicit pictures and sexual videos.

The payments reportedly lasted three years and began when the woman was 17 years old, which would have made the images illegal in Britain. The tabloid said they spoke with the woman’s mother and stepfather.

Two days after the initial allegations were reported, the BBC suspended the presenter.

In a statement released Monday by her lawyers, the young woman at the center of the controversy denied any “inappropriate or unlawful” conduct had occurred between herself and Edwards, calling the allegations “rubbish.”

After interviewing the various family members, London police said they “concluded their assessment and have determined there is no information to indicate that a criminal offense has been committed.”

In the Wednesday night statement identifying Edwards, his wife, Vicky Flind, said he had been hospitalized for mental health issues. Edwards has previously spoken about his battles with depression.

“The events of the last few days have greatly worsened matters, he has suffered another serious episode and is now receiving in-patient hospital care where he’ll stay for the foreseeable future,” Flind said.

Edwards is one of the BBC’s biggest stars. He anchored its nightly 10 p.m. news show and handled crucial election coverage. He was handpicked to announce the news that Queen Elizabeth II had died.

With News Wire Services