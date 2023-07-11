BBC presenter latest: Director-general Tim Davie expected to face questions over scandal

Tim Davie, the director-general of the BBC, is due to face the media on Tuesday for a scheduled briefing following the release of the corporation’s annual report - James Manning/PA

Allegations that a BBC presenter paid a teenager tens of thousands of pounds for sexually explicit images are expected to be put to the head of the corporation.

The BBC has suspended a male member of staff after The Sun newspaper reported he paid a young person around £35,000 over three years, from the age of 17, for explicit images.

Director-general Tim Davie is due to face the media on Tuesday for a scheduled briefing following the release of the corporation’s annual report, although the controversy will dominate the agenda.

The young person at the centre of the controversy said nothing inappropriate or unlawful happened with the unnamed presenter, however their mother reportedly stands by the claims.

08:40 AM BST

Cabinet minister suggests MPs should not name BBC presenter in Parliament

Mel Stride said he would not use parliamentary privilege to name the BBC presenter at the heart of allegations about payments for sexually explicit images, amid reports some MPs are threatening to do so.

The Work and Pensions Secretary told LBC radio: “I think everybody has to take their own decision on this one.

“I can only tell you what I would do, which is that I would not be naming anybody in the House of Commons.

“Parliamentary privilege is a very special and privileged thing and it should be used very, very sparingly.

“My own view is that, regarding the BBC situation, not enough is known yet by the outside world of absolutely what has been going on here.

“And until we know all the facts, and we won’t know I think until this whole matter is concluded, I think it would be wrong to prejudge things and jump to conclusions that people should be named or otherwise.”

08:07 AM BST

'Nothing inappropriate or unlawful has taken place,' says young person

The young person at the centre of the controversy said, via a lawyer, in a letter reported by BBC News At Six: “For the avoidance of doubt, nothing inappropriate or unlawful has taken place between our client and the BBC personality and the allegations reported in The Sun newspaper are ‘rubbish’.”

The legal representative also said the young person told The Sun on Friday evening before the newspaper published the story that there was “no truth to it”, the BBC reported.

The lawyer reportedly called the article on the front page “inappropriate”, claiming in the letter the mother and the young person are estranged.

BBC News said it does not know the identity of the young person and has not spoken to them directly, but that the letter was sent by a multinational law firm.

Police said they are carrying out further inquiries to establish whether any crime has been committed after BBC representatives spoke with detectives on Monday morning.

A spokesperson for The Sun said: “We have reported a story about two very concerned parents who made a complaint to the BBC about the behaviour of a presenter and the welfare of their child. Their complaint was not acted upon by the BBC.

“We have seen evidence that supports their concerns. It’s now for the BBC to properly investigate.”

The mother and stepfather of the young person stood by their allegation, and questioned how their child could afford the lawyer, The Sun reported.

