BBC presenter latest: Star 'made panicked calls in attempt to halt sex scandal investigation'

The controversy threatening to engulf the corporation prompted senior executives to call in the Met police to investigate the alleged sex scandal - James Manning/PA

A well-known BBC presenter embroiled in an alleged sex scandal reportedly made “panicked” phone calls in an attempt to shut down an investigation into the accusations.

The presenter, who cannot be named for legal reasons, is reported to have called the alleged victim last week asking: “What have you done?”

It is claimed he also asked the youngster to call their mother to “stop the investigation,” according to the Sun.

The BBC’s internal investigations team will today meet Scotland Yard detectives attached to its high-profile inquiry unit for help with the case.

In a statement, the BBC said the “male member of staff” was being taken off air pending the outcome of a “complex and fast-moving” inquiry.

Follow below for the latest.

11:42 AM BST

Inquiry may be needed into BBC’s handling of alleged sex scandal, says Cabinet Minister

A public inquiry may be needed into the BBC’s handling of an alleged sex scandal, a Cabinet Minister has said.



The BBC has called in police to investigate allegations that one of its presenters, now taken off air, paid a 17-year-old £35,000 in exchange for sexually explicit images.

Tim Davie, the BBC director general, is facing questions over why the presenter remained on air for about seven weeks from May 19, when the broadcaster first received a complaint from the mother of the alleged victim.

Alex Chalk, the Justice Secretary, was asked on Monday how he would feel as a parent in the same situation.



Mr Chalk told Sky News: “These are very serious and concerning allegations. You ask me as a parent, I would be extremely concerned about that.

“I think in fairness I don’t know precisely what was said at what time, but certainly you would expect allegations of that nature to be dealt with very robustly and very promptly.



“And I think what we’re now seeing today is I understand that there’s going to be a meeting with the police, and that’s absolutely right. And it may be, Kay, that in the fullness of time there may need to be an investigation into how this allegation was handled. That’s quite possible.”

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.