BBC Proms director David Pickard to step down

David Pickard will step down as director of the BBC Proms, the corporation has announced.

The director, who was appointed in the role in 2015, will remain in post until October 2024.

Pickard said: “It has been an immense honour and privilege to run the world’s greatest classical music festival alongside an incredible team, working with many of the most exciting orchestras, musicians and artists on the planet.

“By the end of next summer I will have planned and delivered nine Proms seasons and it feels like the right time to move on and explore new projects. After the critical and box office success of the 2023 Proms, I look forward to delivering one more season in 2024.”

During his last year, he will work on the Proms 2024 and plan for future seasons.

Recruitment for his replacement will begin in the New Year, the BBC said.

This is a breaking story, more follows.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.