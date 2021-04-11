BBC pulls Panorama investigation into Princess Diana interview

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Robert Mendick
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Martin Bashir interviews Princess Diana in Kensington Palace - Tim Graham/Corbis Historical&#xa0;
Martin Bashir interviews Princess Diana in Kensington Palace - Tim Graham/Corbis Historical

The BBC has pulled the broadcast on Monday of a Panorama investigation into its Princess Diana interview following the death of the Duke of Edinburgh.

The Panorama investigation into how Martin Bashir secured his interview with Princess Diana had been due to air Monday evening in a half-hour prime time slot.

But a decision was taken on Friday following Prince Philip’s death to postpone the screening.

A new slot will now be found in the schedules for a programme that is expected to be highly critical of Mr Bashir, the BBC’s current religious affairs editor.

A source said: “There is no way the BBC could run the investigation into the Diana interview on Monday. It was due out then but a decision was made within minutes of the Duke’s death to postpone the broadcast. There’s no new date yet but it will now wait until after the Duke’s funeral and will run at some point after that.”

The Panorama investigation is an intriguing one because it is the programme effectively investigating itself. Mr Bashir carried out the interview with Princess Diana – dubbed in some quarters the scoop of the century – for Panorama, the programme he was working for at the time of the broadcast in 1995.

Martin Bashir - Virginia Sherwood/NBCU Photo Bank
Martin Bashir - Virginia Sherwood/NBCU Photo Bank

In the interview, Princess Diana complained there were “three people” in her marriage in reference to the Prince of Wales’s infidelity with Camilla Parker-Bowles.

But Mr Bashir’s methods for securing the interview have now come under intense scrutiny as has an allegation that the corporation covered up a subsequent internal inquiry of its own. Mr Bashir is accused of using underhand methods, including deceit and lies, to achieve his scoop.

The Panorama programme, when it is eventually broadcast, is expected to be highly critical of Mr Bashir who has admitted to faking a bank statement which was then shown to Earl Spencer, Princess Diana's brother. The faked statement is said to have been instrumental in persuading Earl Spencer to introduce Mr Bashir to his sister.

The fallout from the interview sped up the divorce of Princess Diana from Prince Charles and it would be inconceivable for the Panorama programme to be broadcast just 72 hours after the Duke’s death and a few days prior to his funeral.

The BBC is already facing complaints from some viewers over its coverage of the Duke’s death after the broadcaster on Friday cut peak time favourites from the schedules, including the final of MasterChef on BBC1, and replaced them with programmes about the Duke on both BBC1 and BBC2.

Under normal BBC procedure a special form was posted on the corporation’s website to collect all complaints in one place although that was removed on Sunday after numbers of complainants dwindled. A senior BBC source has defended the BBC’s scheduling, explaining it has a duty to cover “historic events” rather than “chase ratings”.

Prince Philip&#39;s remarkable life - Read more
Prince Philip's remarkable life - Read more

The Panorama investigation into Mr Bashir – now delayed – is being conducted by John Ware, an award-winning journalist and a former stalwart reporter on Panorama for 25 years. Now a freelancer, Mr Ware is understood to have found damning new evidence that is likely to further undermine the BBC’s confidence in Mr Bashir.

It is unlikely Mr Bashir, who has been signed off sick after undergoing a quadruple heart bypass, will ever appear on BBC screens again. His fate is resting on a separate, internal BBC inquiry conducted by Lord Dyson, the former Master of the Rolls.

A BBC spokesperson said the Panorama episode was not being broadcast on Monday but insisted it had never been publicly scheduled. A source said it had never been billed and therefore could not have been pulled.

Mr Bashir has declined to speak publicly since the furore over the interview resurfaced last year, citing his ill health. But he is understood to have vigorously defended his methods in evidence given to Lord Dyson's inquiry.

Recommended Stories

  • Good News: 'Family Reunion' Season 2, Part 4 Will Have Eight More New Episodes

    There's plenty more of the McKellans to enjoy.

  • Mourners in Windsor reflect on Philip's legacy

    Mourners left flowers outside Windsor Castle on Saturday, one day after Prince Philip’s death.(April 10)

  • Matt Gaetz Now Complains He's A Victim Of The Deep State; Twitter Critics Can't Even

    Maybe, say some, if the Deep State is battling sex trafficking.

  • ‘SNL’: Timothée Chalamet Toots His Flute With Kid Cudi, Pete Davidson & Chris Redd For Musical Number

    Rapper and We Are Who We Are actor Kid Cudi, who served as musical guest, treated Saturday Night Live viewers with a musical sketch, that also featured another surprise guest. Following Marcus Mumford’s cameo during host Carey Mulligan’s opening monologue, Timothée Chalamet crashed the latest episode of Saturday Night Live to join Kid Cudi, Pete […]

  • Amazon Just Dropped a New Line Full of Spring Dresses, Jumpsuits, and Tops for $30 and Under

    Give your wardrobe a seasonal refresh.

  • AP Top Stories April 11P

    Here are the top stories for Sunday, April 11th: Iran calls Natanz blackout "nuclear terrorism"; Pentagon chief declares ‘ironclad’ commitment to Israel; Trump goes after Pence, McConnell at a donor event; Floral memorial for Prince Philip. (Apr. 11)

  • Just 22 Life-Changing Organization Hacks for Your Tiny Place

    Floating shelves are my drug.

  • More flee volcano on Caribbean island of St. Vincent

    More people fled their homes on the eastern Caribbean island of St. Vincent on Sunday as La Soufrière volcano rumbled loudly for a third day and the heavy weight of its ashfall damaged some buildings. The eruption Friday of La Soufrière prompted many people to evacuate their homes, and others who had remained in place sought shelter elsewhere Sunday. The volcano's rumbles were heard in the capital of Kingstown, about 20 miles (32 kilometers) south.

  • Traders Opting for Cash and Carry Strategy as Bitcoin’s ‘Contango’ Widens

    Cash and carry traders seek to profit from the spread between bitcoin's price in futures and spot markets.

  • To ‘The Fellowship of the Springs,’ Florida is selling out an environmental treasure

    Thomas Greenhalgh risked his job and career in 2019 when he sued his own employer, the Florida Department of Environmental Protection, to challenge the state’s plans to protect Florida’s imperiled springs from increasing pollution.

  • Candace Cameron Explains Defense of Her Family Christmas Card After Receiving So Much Hate

    She’s clapped back before, and she’ll do it again.

  • Queen Elizabeth And Prince Philip's Cutest Moments In Photos

    Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, had been married for 73 years before the duke's passing on April 9. The couple shares a moment together shortly after announcing their engagement at Buckingham Palace in London. The two initially met when they were very young at the wedding of Phillip's cousin and Elizabeth's uncle.

  • Palace reveals Prince Philip redesigned Balmoral Castle's notorious heating system

    Prince Philip devised a special heating system to protect the paintings at Balmoral Castle, it has emerged as the Royal family paid tribute to his conservation work on its estates. The Palace revealed on Sunday that the Duke of Edinburgh was behind an initiative to install a heating system that responded to humidity rather than the outside temperature to create a less damaging atmosphere for the castle’s many antiques. The Duke’s fervent passion for horticulture and agriculture also led him to re-landscape many the Queen’s estates and even get behind the wheel of a bulldozer to realise his vision. In a memorial released on Sunday, the palace detailed the works the Duke carried out and oversaw on the Queen’s private estates at Sandringham and Balmoral, as well as Great Windsor and Home Parks. It revealed how the Duke took a particularly close interest in the maintenance of the Queen’s beloved Balmoral residence in Aberdeenshire, where she spends August and July.

  • Amazon Is Selling The DIY Backyard Gazebo Of Your (Summer) Dreams

    It's where I'll be this season.

  • Shocking footage shows knife-wielding violent robber battering petrol station cashier

    West Midlands Police released footage of the man who launched the brutal assault in the Selly Park area of Birmingham on March 14.

  • Prince Harry Will Return to England in the Wake of Prince Philip’s Death

    It will be his first visit back since he moved to the U.S.

  • HGTV's Erin and Ben Napier Confirm They Are Expecting Baby Girl on Home Town

    Home Town’s Erin and Ben Napier announced they were expanding their family during a special episode of their HGTV show. Get the details on their pregnancy news.

  • Let LeVar Burton Host ‘Jeopardy,’ You Cowards!

    Ian Tuttle/GettyFor years, any time LeVar Burton would run into Alex Trebek—at the Daytime Emmys or elsewhere—he would pester the Jeopardy! host with one idea: do a celebrity tournament.“I was completely and totally selfish and self serving in my desire,” the Star Trek: The Next Generation actor and Reading Rainbow host admitted in an interview with The Daily Beast. He just really, really wanted to find a way to appear on Jeopardy!Eventually, it worked. The first star-studded tournament premiered in 1992, and in 1995 Burton finally got his turn and won. Now, he’s on a slightly different pursuit—one that, although trivia-related, is far from trivial. Burton and hundreds of thousands of fans are convinced that he should be the next host of Jeopardy! As Burton himself put it, “It’s what they call ‘on brand’—right?”Watching Alex Trebek’s Last ‘Jeopardy!’ as America CrumblesAlex Trebek died in November, at the age of 80, after a public battle with pancreatic cancer. For 37 years, Trebek had earned the admiration and adoration of multiple generations; many of those who grew up watching Trebek behind the podium had come to see him as something of a Walter Cronkite figure. Replacing Jeopardy!’s legendary emcee was never going to be easy, and so far it’s unclear who will take the reins. In the meantime, we’ve seen a series of temporary hosts including Ken Jennings, Katie Couric, and, more controversially, Dr. Oz. Burton’s name has been floating in the ether of possible picks to replace Trebek for months, but so far he has not even appeared as a temporary fill-in.Fans have not given up hope: More than 200,000 people have signed a petition calling on the show’s producers, Sony Pictures Entertainment, to install Burton as the next host. Change.org petition creator Joshua Sanders’ explanation for creating the petition is a clear and concise rundown of Burton’s qualifications: “Between hosting 21 seasons of the educational Reading Rainbow, playing the brainiac engineer Geordi La Forge on Star Trek: the Next Generation, and filling the roll of Kunta Kinte in the ever important mini-series Roots, LeVar Burton has inspired and shaped the minds of several generations of trivia-loving nerds.” More recently, Burton has also continued that tradition with his podcast, LeVar Burton Reads, in which he narrates short stories from authors including Neil Gaiman, Haruki Murakami, and Octavia Butler.Ken Jennings Proved He Should Be the Next ‘Jeopardy!’ HostBurton believes that many of the people who signed his petition are the same Gen X-ers and millennials who grew up with him on Reading Rainbow, and who now listen to the podcast. “I’m trying to keep them, this generation, engaged with their imaginations,” he said. When asked why he believes fans have been so supportive of his Jeopardy! campaign, he reasoned, “I think it’s because when they think about it as I do—it makes sense... Everything that I’ve done in my career points to the idea that I would probably be pretty good at this.”Burton still remembers watching Jeopardy! as a fifth grader growing up in West Sacramento, California—when original host Art Fleming was still behind the lectern. Hosting Jeopardy!, he said, is the only game show position he’s ever wanted. As both he and his fans note, his qualifications do feel uniquely suited to the gig.Beyond a long on-screen résumé that more than demonstrates Burton is capable of talking to people naturally on camera, the actor pointed out that he’s made knowledge, learning, and curiosity a cornerstone of his work. It’s a value he learned from his family, who taught him to prize education.“And I think that there’s a certain amount of personality that needs to be present,” Burton added. “I’ve seen some of the guest hosts who are not as familiar with this particular type of communication... which is to say, dealing with the contestants and the mechanics of the game while including the audience at home. It’s not like everybody can do it.”This is not the first time Burton has looked into the possibility of hosting Jeopardy!, either. A couple years ago, as Trebek was negotiating his contract and it seemed, for a moment, like he might’ve been preparing to retire, Burton says he reached out to Sony to express his interest in the position. They said Trebek wasn’t leaving, but said they’d keep him in mind “when the time comes.”Now, Burton said, “If they were to hire somebody and I did not feel like I gave it my absolute best shot to get in there, I would never forgive myself.”“I am willing to put my skills up against those of anybody else who they are considering,” he added, “because I just believe so fervently that I’m right.”But thanks to the overwhelming support he’s received from fans, Burton said, “I really feel like I’ve won”—whether he gets the job or not. “To watch it happen in real time is a trip,” he said of the petition’s astronomical growth. “Just to see it unfold before your eyes, it’s crazy. It’s wild. It’s miraculous.”Sony had not reached out yet as of Friday—but as Burton put it, “I’ve gotta figure they’re listening... Let’s see what happens.”A representative for Jeopardy! did not immediately respond to The Daily Beast’s request for comment regarding any plans the show might have for Burton.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Bichette drives in 5, Blue Jays rout Angels 15-1

    Bo Bichette had five RBIs, Randal Grichuk hit a three-run double during a seven-run second inning and the Toronto Blue Jays stopped a four-game skid by routing the Los Angeles Angels 15-1 on Saturday night following a rain delay that lasted more than 2 1/2 hours. Bichette had two-run doubles in the third and fourth, and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. added RBI singles in both innings as the Blue Jays went up 14-1. The pair drew bases-loaded walks in the second from José Quintana (0-1), who allowed seven runs, five hits and four walks in 1 2/3 innings.

  • Dexter Fowler's out for season with torn ACL. Who will replace the Angels outfielder?

    Veteran right fielder Dexter Fowler will undergo surgery on his left knee and miss the rest of the season. For now, the Angels won't promote a prospect.