BBC removes Roisin Murphy from radio line-up weeks after puberty blockers row

The BBC has removed singer Roisin Murphy from a scheduled programme, just weeks after the Irish singer faced online backlash for her views on puberty blockers.

Radio 6 music was set to broadcast five hours of Murphy’s songs, interviews and concert highlights next week, as part of the 6 Music Artist Collection, which celebrates the music and careers of artists and explores their influences and who they have inspired.

Murphy is internationally known for a remix of “Sing It Back” released in 1909 with Mark Brydon as part of the electronic music duo Moloko.

The scheduled set was expected to be aired between midnight and 5am on Monday, and repeated at the same time on Tuesday.

However, Murphy has been replaced by rapper Little Simz. The BBC said the decision was taken so that Little Simz’s work could reflect poetry, rap and spoken word programming the following week, and insisted it was not impacted by Murphy’s views on transgender issues.

It comes after Murphy, 50, was bombarded with abuse online last month when a post on her private Facebook page about puberty blockers was shared.

“Puberty blockers are f---ing, absolutely desolate, big pharma laughing all the way to the bank,” she wrote.

“Little mixed-up kids are vulnerable and need to be protected, that’s just true.

“Please don’t call me a terf, please don’t keep using that word against women.”

Terf (Trans Exclusionary Radical Feminist) is a term used to describe gender critical feminists.

The post, which was shared by one of Murphy’s Facebook friends, led to two gigs being cancelled at short notice and a record promotion being stopped.

Murphy later apologised in a lengthy statement on Twitter.

“I have been thrown into a very public discourse in an arena I’m uncomfortable in and deeply unsuitable for,” she wrote.

“I cannot apologise enough for being the reason for this eruption of damaging and potentially dangerous social-media fire and brimstone.

“To witness the ramifications of my actions and the divisions it has caused is heartbreaking.”

She added: “I will now completely bow out of this conversation within the public domain. I’m not in the slightest bit interested in turning it into ANY kind of ‘campaign’, because campaigning is not what I do. […] My true calling is music and music will never exclude any of us.”

Last week, the Guardian newspaper used a review of Murphy’s latest album Hit Parade to criticise her views.

Despite giving the release five stars, deputy music editor Laura Snapes described the album as “compromised for many fans”.

“I totally disagree with Murphy’s views and understand why for many fans, particularly queer fans, this album is DOA [dead on arrival],” she wrote.

“Yet it would be a reach to frame Hit Parade through those comments – save, perhaps, for how they jar against her lyrical theme of how delirious it feels to be seen for who you truly are, to reveal your truest self to another person, a desire any of her queer and trans listeners would know intimately.”

A BBC spokesperson said: “The Artist Collections from our archive are regularly on rotation and frequently change to reflect station-wide initiatives as they get confirmed.

“Little Simz was scheduled to reflect 6 Music’s Way With Words programming, which celebrates poetry, rap and spoken word, and airs the following week, tying in with National Poetry Day.

“There was no other reason for the change. Roisin Murphy has been played on 6 Music recently and her Artist Collection remains in rotation.”

