BBC snubbed men’s football again by leaving Jude Bellingham off Spoty shortlist

This year will be the 70th edition of the BBC’s Sports Personality of the Year award, so how many times do you think a male footballer has won it? Go low. It is a curious quirk given the pre-eminence of men’s football in the country’s sporting imagination.

In the first 36 years of the award only Bobby Moore took home the silver camera, in 1966. Hard to look elsewhere in that year, with Geoff Hurst coming in third, although the speedway rider Barry Briggs came second. Then three footballers won in 11 years from 1990: Paul Gascoigne, Michael Owen (1998) and David Beckham (2001).

Only Ryan Giggs has followed since, in 2009, meaning no male English footballer has been named Spoty in more than 20 years. The total of winners overall stands at five and will remain there for now, given the absence of men’s football from this year’s shortlist. Which is, it must be said, absolutely fine. This is a corrective to the dominance that the sport enjoys by almost every other metric.

There is no great mystery as to why the men’s game has failed to dominate the shiny Spoty stage. This is an award which prioritises international success, not glorious failure. Hence Moore’s victory, although the power of Gazza and Luciano Pavarotti was enough to beat Stephen Hendry after his first World Championship and Graham Gooch in the year of his 456 runs against India at Lord’s.

With all that said, Jude Bellingham’s absence from this year’s list seems curious. There are always gripes about omissions, especially since the contraction of the list from 12 names to six in 2018. This year it seems harsh to have missed Josh Kerr, 1500m world champion. His year has a medal; Bellingham’s does not, but Kerr arguably suffers by the oft-quoted Spoty metric to reward those making an impact beyond their sport.

Bellingham does not yet have large-scale cultural cut-through either but it will not be long if he continues on his current path. And what about an impact beyond his country? It is difficult to overstate how unusual it is for an English player to be clearly the best in La Liga.

The evidence mounts with each passing week. He is the only player to score for Real Madrid in each of his first four Champions League matches for the club, he settled a clásico single-handed and, at the time the shortlist was announced, he led the domestic goalscoring charts by three, despite playing in midfield.

Beyond Bellingham, there is an enduring sense that Spoty is a little sniffy about football. An English club won a treble this year, which seems rare enough to merit inclusion. Far be it from anyone to denigrate the achievement of Scottish Open champion Rory McIlroy, but perhaps John Stones might be feeling peeved by his exclusion? Some worries, perhaps, that Jack Grealish has too much personality and might end the evening topless on Clare Balding’s shoulders.

It should also be noted that rugby fares far worse than football in the Spoty cold-shoulder stakes. Only six first top three finishes in the voting since the inception of the competition, putting it lower than show jumping in the all-time rankings and with just one winner, Jonny Wilkinson in 2003.

Yet as ever exactly what Spoty is actually rewarding seems ill-defined. There is plenty of room for sentiment, as demonstrated by Stuart Broad and Frankie Dettori making up a third of this year’s shortlist. If recognising a career’s work it should also acknowledge immense promise. Few have more of that than Bellingham, and his 2022 is going to be looked back on as a special time.

