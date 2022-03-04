BBC suspends operations in Russia after clampdown on independent journalism

BBC logo - Andy Rain/Shutterstock

The BBC has suspended its operations in Russia after a clampdown on independent journalism by Putin’s regime left the corporation with “no other option”.

The Duma, Russia’s lower legislative house, announced on Friday that those spreading “fake news” about the ongoing war in Ukraine could face a prison sentence of up to 15 years, potentially making BBC staff a target for prosecution.

Tim Davie, director-general of the BBC, responded to the new laws by taking the decision to stop the broadcaster’s work inside Russia, saying in a statement: “This legislation appears to criminalise the process of independent journalism.

“It leaves us no other option than to temporarily suspend the work of all BBC News journalists and their support staff within the Russian Federation while we assess the full implications of this unwelcome development.

“The safety of our staff is paramount and we are not prepared to expose them to the risk of criminal prosecution simply for doing their jobs.”

It is believed that Doctor Who, starring Jodie Whittaker, is one of the programmes that BBC executives are calling to be pulled from the airwaves in Russia - BBC Studios

It is understood that simply calling the conflict in Ukraine a “war” or “invasion” and not the state-sanctioned nomenclature “special military operation” could be enough for reporters to fall foul of the new legislation.

Staff will not be pulled out, the BBC has said, because many are not simply correspondents who have been flown in, but Russian citizens at risk in their own country.

Mr Davie has paid tribute to the work of those inside the Russian Federation, and said that the BBC will continue to report on developments inside the country from outside its borders.

Jonathan Munro, the BBC’s interim director of news, has said that the decision was made with a “heavy heart”.

In an additional clampdown on journalism, the BBC has revealed that access to its news website inside Russia has been deliberately restricted, and the broadcaster has offered advice on how to circumvent these restrictions.

Media inside Russia have already faced a clampdown, with the opposition radio station Ekho Moskvy being dissolved on Thursday, following the shutting down of Dozdh, Russia’s last remaining independent TV station.

The BBC’s move follows a decision by executives to join a cultural boycott of Russia, with the corporation demanding that programmes made by its commercial arm - BBC Studios - be pulled from the airwaves in Russia.

It is understood that programmes whose rights have been sold to Russia TV stations include Doctor Who, and the local Strictly spin-off.