BBC weather presenter bombarded with sexual messages by obsessed stalker

BBC South’s Alexis Green was sent more than a hundred messages by Timothy O’Brien, including pictures of himself

A BBC weather presenter was forced to take time off screen because of an obsessed man who bombarded her with sexual messages, a court heard.

Avionics engineer Timothy O’Brien sent BBC South’s Alexis Green more than a hundred messages, including videos and pictures of himself, that commented on her appearance and detailed his sexual fantasies.

Ms Green told the hearing at Southampton Magistrates’ Court that O’Brien’s unwanted advances left her feeling “physically sick” doing her job as she knew the 55-year-old father of four could be watching her on TV.

The presenter said the “repeated” harassment had made her feel less confident in “every aspect” of her life and resulted in her taking time off work.

O’Brien sent Ms Green a total of 115 messages, 33 videos and 13 photos.

He was jailed for 17 weeks, handed a restraining order and told not to attend her place of work at BBC South in the city.

Prosecuting, Bethany Adams told the court: “The victim doesn’t know the defendant.

“Between 18 December last year and 24 January this year, the defendant repeatedly contacted Ms Green via Facebook messenger.

“The content of those messages and videos are rather unpleasant.”

Alexis Green told Southampton Magistrates’ Court the ordeal had even led her to consider quitting the work she loved - Solent News & Photo Agency

Ms Adams described the content of some of the videos and messages to “get a flavour”.

In the videos, the court heard O’Brien telling Ms Green he wanted to “feel her” and boasted about the size of his “eight inch” penis.

Ms Adams continued: “He asks Ms Green if she likes his body and said ‘if you like I will send a picture of my cock. If you don’t block me I will take that as a yes’, accompanied by emojis with love eyes and tongue out.”

O’Brien also sent messages to Ms Green, saying he wanted to have sex with her, and she had “nice legs, so should be on the news more often”.

Ms Adams told the court O’Brien messaged saying his “favourite” was when she wore a “sexy little dress”.

“From these, you can understand the kind of messages she has received,” she continued.

Reading her victim statement to the court from behind a screen so she need not see O’Brien, Ms Green said the ordeal had even led her to consider quitting the work she loved.

Left feeling ‘extremely anxious’

“I’m simply trying to do a job. I’m not interested in the sick advances he showed,” she said.

“I have even questioned whether my job is worth feeling like this.

“I shouldn’t have to feel that way about a job I really love.”

Ms Green, who lives in Hampshire’s New Forest with her partner and child, added: “I feel I’m constantly looking over my shoulder.

“I have had to have time off work.

“I have always been a keen runner but I find myself thinking Mr O’Brien is lurking behind me.

“I’m in a constant state of alert.”

She told the court a recent example of being made “extremely anxious” when an unknown man got into a lift with her, as she was scared it was him.

“I feel physically sick presenting the weather, knowing the defendant could be watching,” she continued.

“It has made me feel less confident in every aspect of my life.

“I can’t remember feeling such a dark time in my life.”

She told the court she had been left feeling “extremely anxious” not knowing whether O’Brien, of Bournemouth, Dorset, was still in custody after his arrest in January this year and the ordeal had affected her private life.

“And all this because of one man’s actions and obsessions,” she added.

“No one should have to tolerate this.

“People like Mr O’Brien need to be stopped.”

‘When will his obsession end?’

Speaking about the reoffending chances of O’Brien, who wept while she spoke of the impact it had on her, she said: “I’m on the TV - he will always be able to see me.

“When will his obsession end?”

After initially being arrested on suspicion of stalking in January this year, O’Brien admitted an alternate charge of harassment without violence.

In mitigation, Mark Hensleigh told the court O’Brien had previously had a “successful career” before “something went wrong”, leading to him separating from his wife.

Mr Hensleigh said: “No one really knows what has gone wrong but he gets fixated with people.

“My client thought because she was in the public domain, the messages would be blocked but they weren’t for whatever reason.

“He accepts what he did was wrong and he apologises to the victim through me.

“The messages were over a short period of time but my client accepts they were entirely inappropriate.”

He told the court the videos had happened when O’Brien, who has previous convictions of stalking and breaches of the resultant restraining order, was “in drink”.

Addressing O’Brien, Fiona Chalkley sentenced him to 17 weeks imprisonment and gave him a restraining order of “indefinite” length for any contact with Ms Green.

He was also ordered not to attend her place of work at BBC South and told to pay court costs totalling £154.