BBC wrong to cancel Bagpuss after 13 episodes, say creators' families

The charming, timeless tales of a “saggy old cloth cat” have delighted generations of children. Yet there were just 13 episodes of Bagpuss and now the families of the show’s creators have said the BBC were “mistaken” in making so few.

Speaking 50 years since it was first broadcast, they also welcomed the possibility of it being remade. Bagpuss’ enduring appeal was highlighted in 1999 when a poll by the BBC found it to be the nation’s all-time favourite children’s programme.

Set in a shop, the series features the characters Professor Yaffle the woodpecker; Gabriel the toad, rag doll Madeleine and several mice. Peter Firmin, an artist and puppeteer, and Oliver Postgate, an animator, were the brains behind the popular production. They also made the 1970s children’s favourite The Clangers through their production company called Smallfilms.

Daniel Postgate, the son of Oliver Postgate, who died aged 83 in December 2008, said he thinks Bagpuss was axed because the BBC thought it was “sort of, out of date”. He claimed the creators were “quite keen to carry on” for another series but were met with opposition by television executives.

“They (the BBC) were moving into a new sort of zoomy sugary (children’s) programme,” he said. “So the BBC kind of moved on, seems to me that they probably weren’t correct about what children wanted. I think as the programmes have endured so long, it seems to be (that) the BBC might be mistaken about the lack of appeal.”

The real Emily speaks

Mr Postgate hopes his radio play which reimagines Bagpuss and focuses on a grown-up Emily, the little girl who owns the shop in the original tales, will be made. He said: “I’ve got a few people, who are actors, who are interested in being involved.

“Stephen Fry was interested and Simon Callow, so hopefully, touch wood, that might come off in one form or another, if not on the radio, there may be as a podcast, but time will tell on that one.”

Emily Firmin, whose father Peter Firmin died at the age of 89 in July 2018, said she would say yes “straight away” to the revival of Bagpuss as long as it “kept the charm and the flavour of the original programmes”. Ms Firmin said she is “used” to being seen as the inspiration for the character also named Emily.

She said: “I think the mistake that Oliver and my father Peter made was giving Emily my name... I would have had a different life if they had named her something else. But always obviously (being) linked to it, which is an honour. I mean, what a fantastic memory to have done something like that.”

Mr Postgate joked that Jennifer Lopez, who is co-producing a film about cartoon character Bob The Builder, provided inspiration to get the classic series remade. “It’s the idea of tampering with something and turning it into something else that I can’t see the point of... but yeah, bring it on, Bagpuss the motion picture,” he added.