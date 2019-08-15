What BBI Bürgerliches Brauhaus Immobilien AG's (FRA:BBI) ROE Can Tell Us

One of the best investments we can make is in our own knowledge and skill set. With that in mind, this article will work through how we can use Return On Equity (ROE) to better understand a business. We'll use ROE to examine BBI Bürgerliches Brauhaus Immobilien AG (FRA:BBI), by way of a worked example.

Over the last twelve months BBI Bürgerliches Brauhaus Immobilien has recorded a ROE of 13%. One way to conceptualize this, is that for each €1 of shareholders' equity it has, the company made €0.13 in profit.

How Do I Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for ROE is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit ÷ Shareholders' Equity

Or for BBI Bürgerliches Brauhaus Immobilien:

13% = €6.4m ÷ €50m (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2019.)

Most readers would understand what net profit is, but it’s worth explaining the concept of shareholders’ equity. It is all the money paid into the company from shareholders, plus any earnings retained. The easiest way to calculate shareholders' equity is to subtract the company's total liabilities from the total assets.

What Does ROE Mean?

ROE looks at the amount a company earns relative to the money it has kept within the business. The 'return' is the profit over the last twelve months. The higher the ROE, the more profit the company is making. So, all else being equal, a high ROE is better than a low one. That means it can be interesting to compare the ROE of different companies.

Does BBI Bürgerliches Brauhaus Immobilien Have A Good Return On Equity?

One simple way to determine if a company has a good return on equity is to compare it to the average for its industry. However, this method is only useful as a rough check, because companies do differ quite a bit within the same industry classification. If you look at the image below, you can see BBI Bürgerliches Brauhaus Immobilien has a similar ROE to the average in the Real Estate industry classification (12%).

That's not overly surprising. ROE doesn't tell us if the share price is low, but it can inform us to the nature of the business.

How Does Debt Impact Return On Equity?

Most companies need money -- from somewhere -- to grow their profits. The cash for investment can come from prior year profits (retained earnings), issuing new shares, or borrowing. In the case of the first and second options, the ROE will reflect this use of cash, for growth. In the latter case, the debt required for growth will boost returns, but will not impact the shareholders' equity. In this manner the use of debt will boost ROE, even though the core economics of the business stay the same.

Combining BBI Bürgerliches Brauhaus Immobilien's Debt And Its 13% Return On Equity

BBI Bürgerliches Brauhaus Immobilien clearly uses a significant amount of debt to boost returns, as it has a debt to equity ratio of 2.00. while its ROE is respectable, it is worth keeping in mind that there is usually a limit to how much debt a company can use. Debt increases risk and reduces options for the company in the future, so you generally want to see some good returns from using it.